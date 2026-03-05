

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Taylor Wimpey (TW.L) announced a profit for full year that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at GBP100.4 million, or GBP0.028 per share. This compares with GBP219.6 million, or GBP0.062 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Taylor Wimpey reported adjusted earnings of GBP282.6 million or GBP0.08 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.1% to GBP3.845 billion from GBP3.401 billion last year.



Taylor Wimpey earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: GBP100.4 Mln. vs. GBP219.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: GBP0.028 vs. GBP0.062 last year. -Revenue: GBP3.845 Bln vs. GBP3.401 Bln last year.



