Donnerstag, 05.03.2026
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
Acomo N.V.: Acomo reports record full-year adjusted EBITDA of €118 million (+9%), on track with growth ambition

Rotterdam (NL), 5 March 2026

ACOMO N.V. (Acomo), the Euronext Amsterdam-listed diversified, plant-based food ingredients Group, today reports full-year 2025 results with a +7% increase in sales to €1.5 billion (2024: €1.4 billion) and a +9% increase in adjusted EBITDA to €118 million (2024: €109 million). The Group generated an adjusted EPS of €2.18 and proposes a final dividend of €0.95 per share, resulting in a total 2025 full-year dividend of €1.40.

Performance highlights:

• All-time high Group sales and profitability, resulting in a record high EPS and dividend payout
• Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 8.1%
• Record performances in the Spices & Nuts, Organic Ingredients and Food Solutions segments
• Manuzzi bolt-on acquisition and integration completed
• Full-year dividend of €1.40 per share proposed, a +12% increase versus 2024
• Leverage ratio at 2.6x, reflecting temporarily higher working capital, with continued strong balance sheet
• Scope 1 & 2 (CO2) emission reduction of -53% versus the baseline year of 2022

CEO Allard Goldschmeding commented on the performance: "At the Capital Markets Day last spring, we made our ambitions clear: continuing to build scale to position Acomo as the leading partner in plant-based food ingredients in conventional and organic specialty markets. We want to remain competitive in an increasingly dynamic environment marked by climate change, trade disruptions and growing regulatory complexity. This past year, we have already taken meaningful steps towards our growth targets with the acquisition of Manuzzi in Italy, as well as a record-high performance owing to strong organic growth in several of our segments. While market conditions and operational circumstances in other segments were challenging, we have made the necessary adjustments and are fully confident that all Acomo companies remain well-positioned for further growth given the long-term market trends and we are on track with our ambitions. My fellow Board members and I continue to be impressed with the unique capabilities of our teams that enabled this strong performance."

Download full press release:
https://acomo.nl/app/uploads/2026/03/260305-Press-release_Acomo-Annual-Figures-2025_FINAL_EN.pdf

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
