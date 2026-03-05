The Kroger Co.: Kroger Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results andAnnounces Guidance for 2026

Fourth Quarter Highlights
- Identical Sales without fuel increased 2.4%
- Operating Profit of $1,246 million; EPS of $1.35
- Adjusted FIFO Operating Profit of $1,206 million and Adjusted EPS of $1.28
- Adjusted eCommerce sales1 increased 20%
Fiscal 2025 Highlights
- Identical Sales without fuel2 increased 2.9%
- Operating Profit of $1.9 billion; EPS of $1.54
- Includes $2.5 billion in previously announced impairment and related charges ($2.91 loss per diluted share) for the automated fulfillment network
- Adjusted FIFO Operating Profit of $4.9 billion and Adjusted EPS of $4.85
- Delivered more than $16 billion in eCommerce sales
- Completed eCommerce strategic review, which is expected to deliver $400 million in eCommerce operating profit improvement in 2026, and establish a path to eCommerce profitability
- Delivered $1.5B in Operating Profit from Alternative Profit Businesses
- Achieved strong Adjusted Free Cash Flow
- Completed a $7.5 billion share repurchase authorization, including a $5 billion accelerated share repurchase program and $2.5 billion in open market transactions; Board of Directors approved an additional $2 billion share repurchase authorization
- Appointed Greg Foran as Chief Executive Officer
CINCINNATI, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today reported its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 results, provided 2026 guidance, and shared progress on key priorities.
______________________________
1
Adjusted eCommerce sales exclude the effect of fulfillment center exits in markets where Kroger does not operate stores, the sale of Vitacost, and the discontinuation of Ship Marketplace.
2
Excludes adjustment items
Comments from CEO Greg Foran
"Kroger delivered a strong finish to the year, with improving market share trends and solid sales growth that reflect meaningful progress strengthening the business.
We have the right foundation in place, and I'm focused on making it even stronger by delivering more value to customers, improving the customer experience in stores and online, and driving cost savings and productivity to fund our growth."
Fourth Quarter Financial Results
4Q25
($ in millions; except EPS)
4Q24
($ in millions; except EPS)
ID Sales(1) (Table 4)
2.4 %
2.4 %
Earnings Per Share
$1.35
$0.90
Adjusted EPS (Table 6)
$1.28
$1.14
Operating Profit
$1,246
$912
Adjusted FIFO Operating Profit
$1,206
$1,174
Gross Margin (Table 9)
23.1 %
22.7 %
FIFO Gross Margin Rate(2)
No change
OG&A Rate(3)
Increased 21 basis points
(1)
Without fuel and adjustment items, if applicable, and includes an unfavorable 38 basis point impact from the Inflation Reduction Act.
(2)
Without rent, depreciation and amortization, fuel and adjustment items, if applicable.
(3)
Without fuel and adjustment items, if applicable.
Total company sales were $34.7 billion in the fourth quarter compared to $34.3 billion for the same period last year. Excluding fuel, sales increased 2.1% compared to the same period last year.
Gross margin was 23.1% of sales for the fourth quarter compared to 22.7% for the same period last year. The result was primarily attributable to sourcing improvements, lower supply chain costs, better fuel margins, decreased depreciation, and lower shrink, partially offset by price investments and the mix effect from growth in pharmacy sales, which has lower margins.
The FIFO gross margin rate, excluding rent, depreciation and amortization, and fuel, was flat compared to the same period last year. The result was primarily attributable to sourcing improvements, lower supply chain costs, and lower shrink offset by price investments and the mix effect from growth in pharmacy sales, which has lower margins.
The LIFO charge for the quarter was $11 million, compared to a LIFO charge of $30 million for the same period last year.
The Operating, General and Administrative rate, excluding fuel and adjustment items, increased 21 basis points compared to the same period last year. The increase in rate was primarily attributable to cycling real estate gains from a year ago and labor investments to improve the customer experience, partially offset by lower incentive plan costs and improved productivity.
Fiscal 2025 Financial Results
2025
($ in billions; except EPS)
2024
($ in billions; except EPS)
ID Sales(1) (Table 4)
2.9 %
1.5 %
Earnings Per Share(2)
$1.54
$3.67
Adjusted EPS (Table 6)
$4.85
$4.47
Operating Profit(2)
$1.9
$3.8
Adjusted FIFO Operating Profit
$4.9
$4.7
Gross Margin (Table 9)
22.9 %
22.3 %
FIFO Gross Margin Rate(3)
Increased 44 basis points
(including 30 basis points increase from
the sale of Kroger Specialty Pharmacy)
OG&A Rate(4)
Increased 29 basis points
(including 22 basis points increase from
the sale of Kroger Specialty Pharmacy)
(1)
Without fuel and adjustment items, if applicable, and includes an unfavorable 9 basis point impact from the Inflation Reduction Act.
(2)
Includes $2.5 billion in previously announced impairment and related charges ($2.91 loss per diluted share) for the automated fulfillment network in 2025.
(3)
Without rent, depreciation and amortization, fuel and adjustment items, if applicable.
(4)
Without fuel and adjustment items, if applicable.
Total company sales were $147.6 billion in 2025 compared to $147.1 billion in 2024, which included $2.0 billion from Kroger Specialty Pharmacy sales. Excluding fuel and Kroger Specialty Pharmacy in both periods, sales increased 3.0% compared to last year.
Gross margin was 22.9% of sales for 2025 compared to 22.3% last year. The improvement in rate was primarily attributable to the sale of Kroger Specialty Pharmacy, sourcing improvements, lower fuel sales, lower shrink, and lower supply chain costs partially offset by the mix effect from growth in pharmacy sales, which has lower margins, and price investments.
The FIFO gross margin rate, excluding rent, depreciation and amortization, fuel, and adjustment items, increased 44 basis points compared to last year. The improvement in rate was primarily attributable to the sale of Kroger Specialty Pharmacy, sourcing improvements, lower shrink, and lower supply chain costs partially offset by the mix effect from growth in pharmacy sales, which has lower margins, and price investments.
The LIFO charge for 2025 was $157 million, compared to a LIFO charge of $95 million last year.
The Operating, General and Administrative rate, excluding fuel and adjustment items, increased 29 basis points compared to last year. The increase in rate was primarily attributable to the sale of Kroger Specialty Pharmacy, partially offset by improved productivity.
Capital Allocation Strategy
Kroger expects to continue to generate strong free cash flow and remains committed to investing in the business to drive long-term sustainable net earnings growth, as well as maintaining its current investment grade debt rating. The Company expects to continue to pay its quarterly dividend and expects this to increase over time, subject to board approval.
As part of its previously announced $7.5 billion share repurchase authorization, Kroger executed a $5 billion accelerated share repurchase program and subsequently completed repurchases of the remaining authorization through open market share transactions by the end of fiscal 2025.
In December 2025, Kroger's Board of Directors approved an additional $2 billion share repurchase authorization. Kroger expects to complete these repurchases by the end of Fiscal 2026.
Kroger's net total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is 1.76, compared to 1.79 a year ago (Table 5). The company's net total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio target range is 2.30 to 2.50. Kroger's strong balance sheet provides ample opportunities for the Company to invest in the business and enhance shareholder value.
Full-Year 2026 Guidance*
Adjusted Metric*
FY2026 Guidance
Identical Sales
1.0% - 2.0%
FIFO Operating Profit
$5.0 - $5.2 billion
EPS
$5.10 - $5.30
Free Cash Flow
|
$2.7 - $2.9 billion
Cap Ex
$3.8 - $4.0 billion
Tax Rate***
23 %
*
Without adjusted items, if applicable. Kroger is unable to provide a full reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures used in 2026 guidance without unreasonable effort because it is not possible to predict certain of our adjustment items with a reasonable degree of certainty. This information is dependent upon future events and may be outside of our control and its unavailability could have a significant impact on 2026 GAAP financial results.
**
Includes approximately 130 basis points unfavorable impact from the Inflation Reduction Act.
***
The adjusted tax rate reflects typical tax adjustments and does not reflect changes to the rate from the completion of income tax audit examinations and changes in tax laws and policies, which cannot be predicted.
Comments from CFO David Kennerley
"For 2026, we expect identical sales without fuel growth of 1.0% to 2.0%, adjusted FIFO operating profit of $5.0 to $5.2 billion, and adjusted EPS of $5.10 to $5.30. Our identical sales without fuel guidance includes an approximately 130 basis point headwind from the Inflation Reduction Act.
This guidance reflects our ability to invest more aggressively in value for customers while improving gross margins, funded by eCommerce reaching profitability, meaningful procurement efficiencies, and productivity gains across the business."
Kroger's fourth quarter 2025 ended on January 31, 2026.
Note: Fuel sales have historically had a low gross margin rate and operating expense rate as compared to corresponding rates on non-fuel sales. As a result, Kroger discusses the changes in these rates excluding the effect of fuel.
Please refer to the supplemental information presented in the tables for reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to the most comparable GAAP financial measure and related disclosure. As noted above, Kroger is unable to provide a full reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures used in its guidance without unreasonable effort because it is not possible to predict certain of our adjustment items with a reasonable degree of certainty. This information is dependent upon future events and may be outside of our control and its unavailability could have a significant impact on GAAP financial results.
4th Quarter 2025 Tables Include:
- Consolidated Statements of Operations
- Consolidated Balance Sheets
- Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
- Supplemental Sales Information
- Reconciliation of Net Total Debt and Net Earnings Attributable to The Kroger Co. to Adjusted EBITDA
- Net Earnings Per Diluted Share Excluding the Adjustment Items
- Operating Profit Excluding the Adjustment Items
- Adjusted Free Cash Flow
- Gross Margin
Table 1.
THE KROGER CO.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
FOURTH QUARTER
YEAR-TO-DATE
2025
2024
2025
2024
SALES
$ 34,725
100.0 %
$ 34,308
100.0 %
$ 147,642
100.0 %
$ 147,123
100.0 %
OPERATING EXPENSES
MERCHANDISE COSTS, INCLUDING ADVERTISING,
WAREHOUSING AND TRANSPORTATION (a),
AND LIFO CHARGE (b)
26,602
76.6
26,387
76.9
113,240
76.7
113,720
77.3
OPERATING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE (a)
5,950
17.1
6,043
17.6
28,308
19.2
25,431
17.3
RENT
205
0.6
206
0.6
872
0.6
877
0.6
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
722
2.1
760
2.2
3,332
2.3
3,246
2.2
OPERATING PROFIT
1,246
3.6
912
2.7
1,890
1.3
3,849
2.6
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
NET INTEREST EXPENSE
(149)
(0.4)
(157)
(0.5)
(639)
(0.4)
(450)
(0.3)
NON-SERVICE COMPONENT OF COMPANY-SPONSORED
PENSION PLAN (EXPENSE) BENEFITS
(4)
-
3
-
(10)
-
12
-
GAIN (LOSS) ON INVESTMENTS
23
0.1
(22)
(0.1)
(41)
-
(148)
(0.1)
GAIN ON SALE OF BUSINESS
-
-
-
-
-
-
79
0.1
NET EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE
1,116
3.2
736
2.1
1,200
0.8
3,342
2.3
INCOME TAX EXPENSE
255
0.7
102
0.3
176
0.1
670
0.5
NET EARNINGS INCLUDING NONCONTROLLING
861
2.5
634
1.9
1,024
0.7
2,672
1.8
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO
NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
-
-
-
-
8
-
7
-
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE KROGER CO.
$ 861
2.5 %
$ 634
1.9 %
$ 1,016
0.7 %
$ 2,665
1.8 %
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE KROGER CO.
PER BASIC COMMON SHARE
$ 1.36
$ 0.91
$ 1.55
$ 3.70
AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES USED IN
BASIC CALCULATION
629
691
652
715
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE KROGER CO.
PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE
$ 1.35
$ 0.90
$ 1.54
$ 3.67
AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES USED IN
DILUTED CALCULATION
631
696
655
720
DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE
$ 0.35
$ 0.32
$ 1.37
$ 1.25
Note:
Certain percentages may not sum due to rounding.
Note:
The Company defines First-In First-Out (FIFO) gross profit as sales minus merchandise costs, including advertising, warehousing and transportation, but excluding the Last-In First-Out (LIFO)
The Company defines FIFO gross margin as FIFO gross profit divided by sales.
The Company defines FIFO operating profit as operating profit excluding the LIFO charge.
The Company defines FIFO operating margin as FIFO operating profit divided by sales.
The above FIFO financial metrics are important measures used by management to evaluate operational effectiveness. Management believes these FIFO financial metrics are useful to investors
(a)
Merchandise costs ("COGS") and operating, general and administrative expenses ("OG&A") exclude depreciation and amortization expense and rent expense which are included in separate
(b)
LIFO charges of $11 and $30 were recorded in the fourth quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. For the year-to-date period, LIFO charges of $157 and $95 were recorded for 2025 and 2024,
Table 2.
THE KROGER CO.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in millions)
(unaudited)
January 31,
February 1,
2026
2025
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash
$ 228
$ 216
Temporary cash investments
3,106
3,743
Store deposits in-transit
1,244
1,312
Receivables
2,192
2,195
Inventories
6,892
7,038
Prepaid and other current assets
843
769
Total current assets
14,505
15,273
Property, plant and equipment, net
24,248
25,703
Operating lease assets
6,682
6,839
Intangibles, net
808
834
Goodwill
2,595
2,674
Other assets
1,103
1,293
Total Assets
$ 49,941
$ 52,616
LIABILITIES AND SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Current portion of long-term debt including obligations
under finance leases
$ 1,779
$ 272
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
665
599
Accounts payable
10,488
10,124
Accrued salaries and wages
1,267
1,330
Other current liabilities
3,886
3,615
Total current liabilities
18,085
15,940
Long-term debt including obligations under finance leases
15,775
17,633
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
6,461
6,578
Deferred income taxes
1,094
1,417
Pension and postretirement benefit obligations
421
387
Other long-term liabilities
2,169
2,380
Total Liabilities
44,005
44,335
Shareowners' equity
5,936
8,281
Total Liabilities and Shareowners' Equity
$ 49,941
$ 52,616
Total common shares outstanding at end of period
614
658
Total diluted shares year-to-date
655
720
Table 3.
THE KROGER CO.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in millions)
(unaudited)
YEAR-TO-DATE
2025
2024
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net earnings including noncontrolling interests
$ 1,024
$ 2,672
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings including noncontrolling
interests to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
3,332
3,246
Fulfillment network impairment and related charges
2,497
-
Asset impairment and store closure charges
187
98
Operating lease asset amortization
588
603
LIFO charge
157
95
Share-based employee compensation
157
175
Deferred income taxes
(330)
(102)
Gain on sale of business
-
(79)
Gain on the sale of assets
(13)
(70)
Loss on investments
41
148
Other
1
20
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Store deposits in-transit
68
(97)
Receivables
113
(288)
Inventories
(86)
(144)
Prepaid and other current assets
8
(166)
Accounts payable
388
253
Accrued expenses
127
107
Income taxes receivable and payable
(115)
76
Operating lease liabilities
(529)
(609)
Other
(342)
(144)
Net cash provided by operating activities
7,273
5,794
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Payments for property and equipment, including payments for lease buyouts
(3,855)
(4,017)
Proceeds from sale of assets
76
377
Net proceeds from sale of businesses
52
464
Other
(187)
(52)
Net cash used by investing activities
(3,914)
(3,228)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
43
10,502
Payments on long-term debt including obligations under finance leases
(540)
(4,883)
Dividends paid
(885)
(883)
Financing fees paid
-
(116)
Proceeds from issuance of capital stock
182
127
Treasury stock purchases
(2,699)
(4,156)
Unsettled accelerated share repurchases
-
(1,000)
Other
(85)
(81)
Net cash used by financing activities
(3,984)
(490)
NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND TEMPORARY
CASH INVESTMENTS
(625)
2,076
CASH AND TEMPORARY CASH INVESTMENTS:
BEGINNING OF YEAR
3,959
1,883
END OF YEAR
$ 3,334
$ 3,959
Reconciliation of capital investments:
Payments for property and equipment, including payments for lease buyouts
$ (3,855)
$ (4,017)
Payments for lease buyouts
33
51
Changes in construction-in-progress payables
(40)
343
Total capital investments, excluding lease buyouts
$ (3,862)
$ (3,623)
Disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid during the year for net interest
$ 633
$ 252
Cash paid during the year for income taxes
$ 635
$ 681
Table 4. Supplemental Sales Information
(in millions, except percentages)
(unaudited)
Items identified below should not be considered as alternatives to sales or any other GAAP measure of performance. Identical sales is an industry-specific
Kroger defines identical sales, excluding fuel, as sales to retail customers, including sales from all departments at identical supermarket locations, jewelry
IDENTICAL SALES
EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENT ITEMS
FOURTH QUARTER
YEAR-TO-DATE (a)
YEAR-TO-DATE
2025
2024
2025
2024
2025
2024
EXCLUDING FUEL
$ 31,120
$ 30,389
$ 130,966
$ 127,244
$ 131,227
$ 127,575
EXCLUDING FUEL
2.4 %
2.4 %
2.9 %
1.5 %
2.9 %
1.5 %
(a)
Identical sales, excluding fuel, were adjusted to exclude stores involved in the labor disputes in Colorado in the first quarter of 2025. Identical sales,
Table 5. Reconciliation of Net Total Debt and
Net Earnings Attributable to The Kroger Co. to Adjusted EBITDA
(in millions, except for ratio)
(unaudited)
The items identified below should not be considered an alternative to any GAAP measure of performance or access
The following table provides a reconciliation of net total debt.
January 31,
February 1,
2026
2025
Change
Current portion of long-term debt including obligations
under finance leases
$ 1,779
$ 272
$ 1,507
Long-term debt including obligations under finance leases
15,775
17,633
(1,858)
Total debt
17,554
17,905
(351)
Less: Temporary cash investments
3,106
3,743
(637)
Net total debt
$ 14,448
$ 14,162
$ 286
The following table provides a reconciliation from net earnings attributable to The Kroger Co. to adjusted EBITDA,
YEAR-TO-DATE
January 31,
February 1,
2026
2025
Net earnings attributable to The Kroger Co.
$ 1,016
$ 2,665
LIFO charge
157
95
Depreciation and amortization
3,332
3,246
Net interest expense
639
450
Income tax expense
176
670
Adjustment for loss on investments
41
148
Adjustment for labor dispute charges
44
-
Adjustment for store closures
100
-
Adjustment for executive stock compensation for a former executive
(21)
-
Adjustment for merger-related costs (a)
-
684
Adjustment for merger-related litigation and settlement charges
161
-
Adjustment for property losses
-
25
Adjustment for opioid settlement charges and vendor reserves
(6)
(27)
Adjustment for impairment of intangible assets
50
30
Adjustment for gain on sale of Kroger Specialty Pharmacy
-
(79)
Adjustment for severance charge and related benefits
47
32
Adjustment for fulfillment network impairment and related charges
2,497
-
Other
(9)
(12)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 8,224
$ 7,927
Net total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio
1.76
1.79
(a)
Merger-related costs primarily include third-party professional fees and credit facility fees associated with the
Table 6. Net Earnings Per Diluted Share Excluding the Adjustment Items
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
The purpose of this table is to better illustrate comparable operating results from our ongoing business, after removing the effects on net earnings per diluted common share for certain items
The following table summarizes items that affected the Company's financial results during the periods presented.
FOURTH QUARTER
YEAR-TO-DATE
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net earnings attributable to The Kroger Co.
$ 861
$ 634
$ 1,016
$ 2,665
Adjustment for (gain) loss on investments (a)(b)
(16)
17
33
112
Adjustment for labor dispute charges (a)(c)
-
-
33
-
Adjustment for store closures (a)(d)
-
-
77
-
Adjustment for executive stock compensation for a former executive (a)(e)
-
-
(16)
-
Adjustment for merger-related costs (a)(f)
-
78
-
489
Adjustment for merger-related litigation and settlement charges (a)(g)
12
-
121
-
Adjustment for property losses (a)(h)
-
19
-
19
Adjustment for merger-related net interest expense (a)(i)
-
26
-
26
Adjustment for opioid settlement charges and vendor reserves (a)(j)
(19)
(21)
(3)
(21)
Adjustment for the impairment of intangible assets (a)(k)
34
23
34
23
Adjustment for gain on sale of Kroger Specialty Pharmacy (a)(l)
-
-
-
(60)
Adjustment for severance charge and related benefits (a)(m)
-
24
37
24
Adjustment for fulfillment network impairment and related charges (a)(n)
(60)
-
1,908
-
Executive stock compensation for a former executive income tax adjustment
-
-
(7)
-
Held for sale income tax adjustment
-
-
(34)
(31)
2025 and 2024 Adjustment Items
(49)
166
2,183
581
Net earnings attributable to The Kroger Co.
excluding the adjustment items above
$ 812
$ 800
$ 3,199
$ 3,246
Net earnings attributable to The Kroger Co.
per diluted common share
$ 1.35
$ 0.90
$ 1.54
$ 3.67
Adjustment for (gain) loss on investments (o)
(0.02)
0.02
0.05
0.15
Adjustment for labor dispute charges (o)
-
-
0.05
-
Adjustment for store closures (o)
-
-
0.12
-
Adjustment for executive stock compensation for a former executive (o)
-
-
(0.03)
-
Adjustment for merger-related costs (o)
-
0.12
-
0.67
Adjustment for merger-related litigation and settlement charges (o)
0.02
-
0.18
-
Adjustment for property losses (o)
-
0.03
-
0.03
Adjustment for merger-related net interest expense (o)
-
0.04
-
0.04
Adjustment for opioid settlement charges and vendor reserves (o)
(0.02)
(0.03)
(0.01)
(0.03)
Adjustment for the impairment of intangible assets (o)
0.05
0.03
0.05
0.03
Adjustment for gain on sale of Kroger Specialty Pharmacy (o)
-
-
-
(0.08)
Adjustment for severance charge and related benefits (o)
-
0.03
0.05
0.03
Adjustment for fulfillment network impairment and related charges (o)
(0.10)
-
2.91
-
Executive stock compensation for a former executive income tax adjustment (o)
-
-
(0.01)
-
Held for sale income tax adjustment (o)
-
-
(0.05)
(0.04)
2025 and 2024 Adjustment Items
(0.07)
0.24
3.31
0.80
Net earnings attributable to The Kroger Co. per
diluted common share excluding the adjustment items above
$ 1.28
$ 1.14
$ 4.85
$ 4.47
Average number of common shares used in
diluted calculation
631
696
655
720
Table 6. Net Earnings Per Diluted Share Excluding the Adjustment Items (continued)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
(a)
The amounts presented represent the after-tax effect of each adjustment.
(b)
The pre-tax adjustments for (gain) loss on investments were $(23) and $22 in the fourth quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. The
(c)
The pre-tax adjustments to Sales, COGS and OG&A expenses for labor dispute charges were $44.
(d)
The pre-tax adjustment to OG&A expenses for store closures was $100.
(e)
The pre-tax adjustment to OG&A expenses for executive stock compensation for a former executive was $(21).
(f)
The pre-tax adjustment to OG&A expenses for merger-related costs was $175 in the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-to-date pre-tax
(g)
The pre-tax adjustment to OG&A expenses for merger-related litigation and settlement charges was $17 in the fourth quarter of 2025.
(h)
The pre-tax adjustment to OG&A expenses for property losses was $25.
(i)
The pre-tax adjustment to net interest expense for merger-related net interest expense was $34.
(j)
The pre-tax adjustments to OG&A expenses for opioid settlement charges and vendor reserves were $(28) and $(27) in the fourth
(k)
The pre-tax adjustments to OG&A expenses for impairment of intangible assets were $50 and $30 in the fourth quarters and year-to-
(l)
The pre-tax adjustment for gain on sale of Kroger Specialty Pharmacy was $(79).
(m)
The pre-tax adjustment to OG&A expenses for severance charge and related benefits was $32 in the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-
(n)
The pre-tax adjustment to OG&A expenses for fulfillment network impairment and related charges was $(88) in the fourth quarter of 2025.
(o)
The amounts presented represent the net earnings (loss) per diluted common share effect of each adjustment.
Note:
2025 Fourth Quarter Adjustment Items include adjustments for the gain on investments, merger-related litigation and settlement charges,
2025 Adjustment Items include the Fourth Quarter Adjustment Items plus the adjustments that occurred in the first three quarters of 2025
2024 Fourth Quarter Adjustment Items include adjustments for the loss on investments, severance charge and related benefits, impairment
2024 Adjustment Items include the Fourth Quarter Adjustment Items plus the adjustments that occurred in the first three quarters of 2024 for
Table 7. Operating Profit Excluding the Adjustment Items
(in millions)
(unaudited)
The purpose of this table is to better illustrate comparable operating results from our ongoing business, after removing the effects on operating profit for certain items described below.
The following table summarizes items that affected the Company's financial results during the periods presented.
FOURTH QUARTER
YEAR-TO-DATE
2025
2024
2025
2024
Operating profit
$ 1,246
$ 912
$ 1,890
$ 3,849
LIFO charge
11
30
157
95
FIFO operating profit
1,257
942
2,047
3,944
Adjustment for labor dispute charges
-
-
44
-
Adjustment for store closures
-
-
100
-
Adjustment for executive stock compensation for a former executive
-
-
(21)
-
Adjustment for merger-related costs (a)
-
175
-
684
Adjustment for merger-related litigation and settlement charges
17
-
161
-
Adjustment for property losses
-
25
-
25
Adjustment for opioid settlement charges and vendor reserves
(28)
(27)
(6)
(27)
Adjustment for the impairment of intangible assets
50
30
50
30
Adjustment for severance charge and related benefits
-
32
47
32
Adjustment for fulfillment network impairment and related charges
(88)
-
2,497
-
Other
(2)
(3)
(14)
(14)
2025 and 2024 Adjustment items
(51)
232
2,858
730
Adjusted FIFO operating profit
excluding the adjustment items above
$ 1,206
$ 1,174
$ 4,905
$ 4,674
(a)
Merger-related costs primarily include third party professional fees and credit facility fees associated with the terminated merger with Albertsons Companies, Inc.
Table 8. Adjusted Free Cash Flow
(in millions)
(unaudited)
Adjusted free cash flow is an important performance measure used by management, and management believes it is also a useful metric for
The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to adjusted free cash flow.
YEAR-TO-DATE
January 31,
February 1,
February 3,
2026
2025
2024
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
7,273
$
5,794
$
6,788
Payments for property and equipment, including payments for lease buyouts
(3,855)
(4,017)
(3,904)
Free Cash Flow
3,418
1,777
2,884
Adjustment for merger-related costs
-
489
-
Adjustment for merger-related litigation and settlement charges
121
-
-
Adjustment for merger-related net interest expense
-
26
-
Adjustment for payments related to the Ocado exit liability
105
-
-
Adjustment for company pension plans and payments
related to the restructuring of multi-employer pension plans
57
57
298
Adjustment for payments related to opioid settlements
167
150
33
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
$
3,868
$
2,499
$
3,215
Table 9. Gross Margin
(in millions, except percentages)
(unaudited)
In the Consolidated Statements of Operations within Table 1, the Company separately presents rent and depreciation and amortization to evaluate operational effectiveness. The table below calculates gross margin in
The following table provides the calculation of gross profit and gross margin in accordance with GAAP.
FOURTH QUARTER
YEAR-TO-DATE
2025
2024
2025
2024
Sales
$ 34,725
$ 34,308
$ 147,642
$ 147,123
Merchandise costs, including advertising, warehousing and transportation and LIFO charge, excluding
rent and depreciation and amortization
26,602
26,387
113,240
113,720
Rent
14
14
58
66
Depreciation and amortization
93
134
590
589
Gross profit
$ 8,016
$ 7,773
$ 33,754
$ 32,748
Gross margin
23.1 %
22.7 %
22.9 %
22.3 %
