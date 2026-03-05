

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Hutchmed China Ltd. (HCM) released earnings for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $456.909 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $37.729 million, or $0.04 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 13.0% to $548.512 million from $630.201 million last year.



Hutchmed China Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $456.909 Mln. vs. $37.729 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.52 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue: $548.512 Mln vs. $630.201 Mln last year.



For the full year, the company posted a net income of $2.62 per ADS, compared with $0.22 per ADS in the previous year.



