

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kroger Co. (KR) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $861 million, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $634 million, or $0.90 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Kroger Co. reported adjusted earnings of $812 million or $1.28 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.2% to $34.725 billion from $34.308 billion last year.



Kroger Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



