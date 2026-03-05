

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - SJM Holdings Limited (SJMHY, 0880.HK), an owner of casinos and integrated entertainment resorts in Macau, on Thursday reported a net loss for the full year.



For the 12-month period to December 31, 2025, the company recorded a net loss of HK$429 million, compared with a net income of HK$3.2 million a year ago. Net loss per share stood at 6.04 cents as against a profit of 0.04 cents per share in the previous year. Excluding items, EBITDA was HK$3.198 billion, less than HK$3.764 billion last year.



Gaming, hotel, catering, retail, leasing, and related services revenues were HK$28.170 billion, less than HK$28.768 billion in 2024.



