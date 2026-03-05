Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.03.2026
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
WKN: 580060 | ISIN: DE0005800601
Xetra
05.03.26 | 14:35
17,920 Euro
+12,14 % +1,940
PR Newswire
GFT Technologies Recognized as the Most Valuable Pioneer in QKS Group's AI Maturity Matrix for Digital Banking Transformation Services, 2026

QKS Group designates GFT Technologies as the Most Valuable Pioneer (MVP) for its AI-first digital banking transformation approach and its leadership in embedding intelligence across core modernization and engineering delivery frameworks.

PUNE, India, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group, a global research and advisory firm, has announced the release of its latest whitepaper, "AI Maturity Matrix for Digital Banking Transformation Services." The report introduces a first-of-its-kind AI maturity framework tailored specifically for digital banking modernization, spotlighting GFT Technologies as the Most Valuable Pioneer (MVP) for 2026.

QKS Group Logo

As banks move beyond digital enablement toward intelligence-driven operating models, QKS developed the QKS AI Maturity Matrix to provide a structured framework for evaluating whether digital banking transformation vendors have truly embedded AI within core modernization architectures or are incrementally layering AI onto existing services. The framework assesses vendors across critical dimensions, including AI vision and strategic integration, execution maturity within core transformation programs, governance and regulatory alignment, engineering and DevSecOps integration, and enterprise-scale scalability.

"AI maturity is the new frontier in digital banking transformation," said Akhilesh Vundavalli, Principal Analyst at QKS Group. "Many vendors today reference AI capabilities, but few embed intelligence in ways that drive real-time decisioning, regulatory-aligned governance, and scalable modernization. The AI Maturity Matrix cuts through that noise by evaluating how deeply AI is institutionalized within core banking transformation programs."

AI Maturity: The Strategic Imperative for Digital Banking Transformation

The QKS whitepaper reframes digital banking transformation as a progression from infrastructure modernization to intelligence-embedded core architectures. The framework emphasizes the need for vendors to integrate AI across the full transformation lifecycle, spanning advisory, core modernization, migration governance, engineering delivery, and continuous optimization.

Key AI capabilities evaluated in the report include:

  • AI embedded within core modernization and coexistence architectures
  • AI-enabled migration validation, reconciliation, and risk controls
  • AI integration across DevSecOps pipelines and engineering delivery frameworks
  • Structured AI orchestration aligned to transformation roadmaps
  • Governance-integrated AI with auditability, explainability, and lifecycle oversight

The research identifies GFT Technologies as the Most Valuable Pioneer due to its ability to embed AI directly within core modernization architectures and engineering delivery ecosystems. Rather than positioning AI as an adjunct capability, GFT integrates intelligence across migration frameworks, DevSecOps pipelines, and composable banking architectures enabled by its enterprise AI platform Wynxx. With AI-enabled SDLC acceleration and structured modernization governance embedded into its delivery model through Wynxx, GFT enables banks to advance toward adaptive, intelligence-driven operating environments.

"GFT has positioned itself as a frontrunner in applying AI to the execution layer of digital banking transformation, moving beyond experimentation to productized, delivery-embedded intelligence. Through its Wynxx platform, GFT integrates generative AI directly into the software development and modernization lifecycle by automating legacy code analysis, documentation, testing, and transformation workflows that underpin large-scale core and digital modernization programs. This AI-first approach enables banks to accelerate transformation timelines while maintaining governance and human-in-the-loop controls. By embedding AI as a repeatable transformation engine rather than a standalone innovation layer, GFT demonstrates a mature, production-oriented AI strategy that directly translates into faster, more scalable digital banking transformation outcomes," said Akhilesh Vundavalli, Principal Analyst BFSI, QKS Group.

"AI is lowering the cost of building software across the industry. What it does not lower is the cost of failure," said Marco Santos, Global CEO of GFT. "Our focus has been to industrialize responsible AI by embedding it directly into the execution layer of enterprise delivery. This recognition reflects our conviction that in regulated industries, disciplined execution - not experimentation - defines long-term value."

The whitepaper is designed to guide CIOs, COOs, transformation leaders, and IT architects through vendor selection by aligning enterprise AI ambition with market capabilities.

Access the Report: To download the full whitepaper and explore the QKS AI Maturity Matrix, visit: https://www.gft.com/int/en/about-us/recognitions/ai-maturity-matrix-digital-banking-transformation-services

About GFT Technologies

GFT Technologies is a responsible AI-centric global digital transformation company. We deliver advanced Data & AI transformation solutions, modernize technology architectures, and develop next-generation core systems for industry leaders in Banking, Insurance, Manufacturing and Robotics. Partnering closely with our clients, we push boundaries to unlock their full potential.

With deep industry expertise, cutting-edge technology, and a strong partner ecosystem, GFT delivers responsible AI-centric solutions that combine engineering excellence, high-performance delivery, and cost efficiency. This makes us a trusted partner for sustainable impact and customer success.

Our team of 12,000+ technology experts operate in 20+ countries worldwide, offering career opportunities at the forefront of software innovation. GFT Technologies SE (GFT-XE) is listed in the SDAX index of the German Stock Exchange.

Contacts

Press


Investors

Anja Proske
Head of Marketing & Communications GFT Germany

+49 6196 969-2732

Anja.Proske@gft.com


Andreas Herzog

Group Investor Relations

GFT Technologies SE

+49 711 62042-383

andreas.herzog@gft.com

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://qksgroup.com/

Media Contact

QKS Group
Shraddha Roy
PR & Media Relations
3rd Floor, Wing 4, Cluster D,
EON Free Zone, Kharadi,
Pune, India
Email: shraddha.r@qksgroup.com

Content Source: https://qksgroup.com/newsroom/gft-technologies-recognized-as-the-most-valuable-pioneer-in-qks-group-s-ai-maturity-matrix-for-digital-banking-transformation-services-2026-1621
Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/qksgroup/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2501519/QKS_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gft-technologies-recognized-as-the-most-valuable-pioneer-in-qks-groups-ai-maturity-matrix-for-digital-banking-transformation-services-2026-302705329.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
