Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.: Aduro Clean Technologies Announces Participation in the 38th Annual ROTH Conference

LONDON, Ontario, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. ("Aduro" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ADUR) (CSE: ACT) (FSE: 9D5), a clean technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower-value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, today announced its participation in the 38th Annual ROTH Conference taking place in Dana Point, California from March 22-24, 2026.

38th Annual ROTH Conference Date: March 22-24, 2026 Location: Dana Point, California Participation: Ofer Vicus, CEO Format: 1 x 1 Meetings Website: https://www.roth.com/conferences/upcoming-conferences

The 38th Annual ROTH Conference provides a focused opportunity for Aduro to meet with institutional investors and discuss the Company's execution plans, scale-up roadmap, and Commercialization Program. Management expects to highlight NGP Pilot Plant operating campaigns supporting data generation, customer engagement, and feedstock qualification, alongside continued advancement of the planned FOAK industrial plant. Discussions are also expected to address ongoing downstream validation work and the evolving European regulatory environment supporting market readiness for Hydrochemolytic Technology outputs.

The Company will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference. To schedule a meeting with Aduro's management team, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at aduro@kcsa.com.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic Technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

For further information, please contact:

Abe Dyck, Head of Corporate Development / Investor Relations

ir@adurocleantech.com

+1 226 784 8889

KCSA Strategic Communications

Jack Perkins, Senior Vice President

aduro@kcsa.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's planned participation in the 38th Annual ROTH Conference, the availability of management for one-on-one meetings, the timing and conduct of those meetings, and the anticipated benefits of the Company's investor outreach and conference participation. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in conference scheduling or format, travel or logistical disruptions, adverse market or industry conditions, the Company's ability to execute its outreach initiatives, and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the Company's public disclosure filings. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.





