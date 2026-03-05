Sapiens International Corporation: CZ Health Insurances Chooses Sapiens IDITSuite for P&C to Modernise Their Business

Sapiens' solutions will help CZ Insurance automate, improve customer experience, and reduce costs with intelligent insurance software

LONDON, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation N.V. ("Sapiens"), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced that CZ Health Insurances ("CZ"), a leading health insurance provider in the Netherlands, has chosen Sapiens IDITSuite for Property & Casualty on the Microsoft Azure Cloud to increase customer value and efficiency through personalised service and tailored products.

Sapiens' market-leading, award-winning IDITSuite will optimise and automate CZ's processes for their customers and employees through three main drivers: automation, uniformity, and standardisation across products.

With low-code configuration enabling rapid product launches, business rules-driven workflows improving efficiency and governance, and enhanced digital engagement delivering personalised experiences, CZ can reduce operational costs while improving access to high-quality, affordable healthcare. Deloitte Consultative Services will act as a system integrator on behalf of CZ.

"We can deliver an improved service to our policyholders and gain greater speed in adapting to changing customer and market needs with Sapiens' solutions," said Peter Slager, Chief Information Officer (CIO), CZ. "With the ability to differentiate products for a variety of customers, we will be able to realise our goals, be more flexible, keep our business healthy, and ultimately make healthcare more accessible in the Netherlands."

"Our partnership with CZ expands our presence in the Netherlands and we are leading with a SaaS solution that is proven to meet the needs of major insurance companies across Europe," said Sveta Hardak-Nissan, Chief Customer Officer, Global P&C & Reinsurance Division, Sapiens. "CZ can advance their customer-centric approach, automate operations, and support new technologies as they evolve."

About CZ Insurance

CZ Health Insurances is the second largest health insurer in the Netherlands. Our mission is to keep healthcare in the Netherlands good, affordable, and accessible to everyone. CZ Group is a 100% health insurer with 90 years of experience. We offer consumers basic insurance and supplementary insurance. With our insurances, we offer our policyholders timely access to good care. We aim for future-proof & sustainable care.

Learn more at https://www.cz.nl/en.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation N.V.is a global leader in intelligent, SaaS-based software solutions. With Sapiens' robust platform, customer-driven partnerships, and rich ecosystem, insurers are empowered to future-proof their organisations with operational excellence in a rapidly changing marketplace. Our SaaS-based solutions help insurers harness the power of AI and advanced automation to support core solutions for property and casualty, workers' compensation, and life insurance, including reinsurance, financial & compliance, data & analytics, digital, and decision management. Sapiens boasts a longtime global presence, serving over 600 customers in more than 30 countries with our innovative offerings. Recognised by industry experts and selected for the Microsoft Top 100 Partner program, Sapiens is committed to partnering with our customers for their entire transformation journey and is continuously innovating to ensure their success.

For more information, visit https://sapiens.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.

