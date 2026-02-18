Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 18.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Noch unter 2x Umsatz bewertet - aber wie lange noch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N4QA | ISIN: KYG7T16G1039 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Frankfurt
16.12.25 | 08:04
36,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION NV Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
18.02.2026 14:06 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sapiens International Corporation: Co-operators Selects Sapiens for Life Insurance Advisor Journeys

Sapiens' solutions offer advanced digital application and illustration capabilities for a customer-first ecosystem that will optimize the customer acquisition process

LONDON, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (Sapiens), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced that Co-operators, one of Canada's top insurance and financial services organizations, has signed an agreement with Sapiens.

Sapiens Logo

Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens DataSuite power a next-generation life insurance advisor journey and modernize the advisor ecosystem to deliver a faster, more intuitive, data-driven advisor experience.

Sapiens offers cloud-native, modern advisor practices, backed by deep industry expertise, and strong analytics-based insights. A consultative approach; scalable platform; and the ability to improve advisor efficiency, compliance, and growth, make Sapiens a clear partner for a future-ready distribution strategy.

Sapiens' technology optimizes customer acquisition processes by integrating illustration and application capabilities into a single, easy-to-use system for agents and MGAs, eliminating redundant data entry and manual steps. It provides enhanced data analytics and reporting, putting actionable insights and KPIs directly in the hands of agents and the field force, to monitor and improve their respective performance.

"Co-operators prides itself on personalized, holistic advice - when we make it easier for advisors to do business, we're freeing up their capacity to provide expert value to their clients," said Paul Gobeil, Co-operators VP of Individual Insurance & Wealth Management and Chief Actuary, Life. "By simplifying customer acquisition and improving access to performance insights, we're creating a more efficient, intelligent foundation to support our growth. Sapiens had a clear understanding of our business challenges and a collaborative approach that gave us confidence they could support our strategy."

"We are pleased to partner with Co-operators," said Yariv Hasar, North America President, Sapiens. "Sapiens' solutions provide high business value for our customer, including increased efficiency, improved advisor experience, and better-informed decision-making in specialized insurance channels."

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. is a global leader in intelligent, SaaS-based software solutions. With Sapiens' robust platform, customer-driven partnerships, and rich ecosystem, insurers are empowered to future-proof their organizations with operational excellence in a rapidly changing marketplace. Our solutions help insurers harness the power of AI and advanced automation to support core solutions for property and casualty, workers' compensation, and life insurance, including reinsurance, financial & compliance, data & analytics, digital, and decision management. Sapiens boasts a longtime global presence, serving over 600 customers in more than 30 countries with our innovative offerings. Recognized by industry experts and selected for the Microsoft Top 100 Partner program, Sapiens is committed to partnering with our customers for their entire transformation journey and is continuously innovating to ensure their success.

For more information, visit https://sapiens.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Yaffa Cohen-Ifrah
Chief Marketing Officer, Sapiens
Mobile: +1 917 533 4782
Email: Yaffa.cohen-ifrah@sapiens.com

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/585787/Sapiens_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/co-operators-selects-sapiens-for-life-insurance-advisor-journeys-302691403.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.