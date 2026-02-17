Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bio-Milliardenmarkt: Steht Organto vor der Neubewertung?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N4QA | ISIN: KYG7T16G1039 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Frankfurt
16.12.25 | 08:04
36,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION NV Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
17.02.2026 14:06 Uhr
191 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Sapiens International Corporation: Sapiens' Life Software Solutions Named "Luminary" by Celent and Win Multiple XCelent Awards in North America and EMEA

Sapiens' integrated AI and advanced tools, which simplify complex processes and streamline operations, were recognized eight times by Celent

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (Sapiens) today announces that it has been awarded "Luminary" and "Technology Standout" status by Celent for its CoreSuite products, CoreSuite for Life & Pensions and CoreSuite for Life & Annuities, in the Celent 2025 Policy Administration System: Life Insurance reports for EMEA, North America, and APAC. "Luminary" is a designation Celent reserves for capability-rich solutions that demonstrate a leading market presence.

Sapiens Logo

Reflecting Sapiens' ability to deliver consistent, enterprise-grade capabilities across diverse regulatory environments, product structures, and distribution models, Sapiens CoreSuite offerings received eight recognitions from Celent:

  • XCelent award for Breadth of Functionality - North America and EMEA
  • XCelent award for Advanced Technology - North America and EMEA
  • Luminary status - North America (individual and group/voluntary) and EMEA
  • Technology Standout - APAC

"With this recognition of our outstanding CoreSuite products, it is clear that Sapiens is breaking barriers in insurance technology and is seen as the global market leader," said Mike Ettling, Interim CEO and Executive Chairman of the Board at Sapiens.

"With our agile, intelligent software, accelerated strategy, and bold innovation, Sapiens will continue helping our customers achieve value and reach their desired business outcomes."

"Sapiens offers a broad platform supporting insurers across illustrations through claims, including in-force illustrations," said Tom Scales, Principal Analyst, Celent. "In our recent illustrations report, the solution was recognized as a 'Luminary,' reflecting the strength of that component. Overall, CoreSuite is a system insurers may wish to consider as part of their evaluation process, particularly those operating in multi-language and multi-currency environments."

Sapiens CoreSuite for Life, Pensions & Annuities is a powerful, end-to-end, SaaS solution built to streamline the full lifecycle of individual and group life, health, wealth, pension and annuity products. With a 360-degree customer view, embedded digital capabilities, advanced analytics, and seamless API integration, CoreSuite drives smarter decisions and faster execution.

It's highly configurable and provides full support throughout the entire policy lifecycle to support multiple lines of business and jurisdictions, offering multi-currency, multi-language, and compliance features. Its open architecture accelerates product launches, boosts efficiency, and is purpose-built for agility and scale, empowering insurers to stay ahead of evolving customer needs and regulatory demands.

Download the report for EMEA here.

Download the report for North America here.

About Sapiens
Sapiens International Corporation N.V. is a global leader in intelligent SaaS-based software solutions. With Sapiens' robust platform, customer-driven partnerships, and rich ecosystem, insurers are empowered to future-proof their organizations with operational excellence in a rapidly changing marketplace. Our solutions help insurers harness the power of AI and advanced automation to support core solutions for property and casualty, workers' compensation, and life insurance, including reinsurance, financial & compliance, data & analytics, digital, and decision management. Sapiens boasts a longtime global presence, serving over 600 customers in more than 30 countries with our innovative offerings. Recognized by industry experts and selected for the Microsoft Top 100 Partner program, Sapiens is committed to partnering with our customers for their entire transformation journey and is continuously innovating to ensure their success.

For more information, visit Sapiens, or follow us on LinkedIn.

Sapiens Contact
Yaffa Cohen-Ifrah
Chief Marketing Officer, Sapiens
Mobile: +1 917-533-4782
Email: Yaffa.cohen-ifrah@sapiens.com

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/585787/Sapiens_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sapiens-life-software-solutions-named-luminary-by-celent-and-win-multiple-xcelent-awards-in-north-america-and-emea-302689427.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.