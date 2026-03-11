Sapiens International Corporation: Sapiens Named a Visionary in 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Decision Intelligence Platforms

Sapiens evaluated among 17 providers and recognized as a 'Visionary' based on 'Completeness of Vision' and 'Ability to Execute'

LONDON, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (Sapiens) today announced that Sapiens Decision has been named a 'Visionary' in the inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant Decision Intelligence Platforms. Sapiens believes this recognition positions the company at the forefront of a business-critical technology that empowers organizations to combine decision modeling, AI, simulation, analytics, and related capabilities to improve business outcomes at scale.

"Recognition as a 'Visionary' in the 2026 Gartner evaluation reflects our deep commitment to AI decisioning innovation and highlights the measurable impact our technology delivers for customers transforming their businesses," said Mike Ettling, Sapiens Executive Chairman and interim CEO. "As organizations navigate the journey to responsible and effective AI adoption, Sapiens provides the proven, enterprise-grade decisioning platform they need to scale with confidence."

Sapiens views this recognition as a significant progression milestone within the decision intelligence space. The company's growth stems from its expanding market footprint and continued product development, particularly AI-powered tools that transform business rules from intricate policy documents and legacy code systems, into operational decision flows that are easily managed by decision stewards and decision engineers.

Sapiens Decision provides end-to-end, AI-enabled decision intelligence capabilities - from decision logic extraction and no-code decision modeling, to highly scalable deployment, monitoring, evaluation, and optimization. It is technology-independent to fit any architecture, enabling organizations to reuse their existing infrastructure and governance models.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. is a global leader in intelligent, SaaS-based software solutions. With Sapiens' robust platform, customer-driven partnerships, and rich ecosystem, insurers are empowered to future-proof their organizations with operational excellence in a rapidly changing marketplace. Our solutions help insurers harness the power of AI and advanced automation to support core solutions for property and casualty, workers' compensation, and life insurance, including reinsurance, financial & compliance, data & analytics, digital, and decision management. Sapiens boasts a longtime global presence, serving over 600 customers in more than 30 countries with our innovative offerings. Recognized by industry experts and selected for the Microsoft Top 100 Partner program, Sapiens is committed to partnering with our customers for their entire transformation journey and is continuously innovating to ensure their success.

