Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) today announced data from a Phase 4 study of JOURNAVX (suzetrigine), a prescription non-opioid pain signal inhibitor for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain, in adults, that demonstrated effective pain management and enabled opioid-free recovery after a broad range of plastic surgical procedures. These data showed that the majority of patients (90.9%) in the study were opioid free through the end of treatment (up to 14 days), demonstrating the potential for JOURNAVX as a core element of opioid-free multimodal treatment for moderate-to-severe acute pain after aesthetic and reconstructive procedures. In contrast, the literature shows opioid-free rates of less than 10% with multimodal treatment without JOURNAVX. These data will be presented at the American Academy of Pain Medicine (AAPM) PainConnect 2026 meeting, March 5-8, 2026, in Salt Lake City, UT.

This Phase 4 open-label, multicenter, single-arm study evaluated JOURNAVX when administered preoperatively and postoperatively as part of multimodal therapy, most commonly with acetaminophen and ibuprofen, in a range of reconstructive and aesthetic plastic surgeries where patients typically experience moderate-to-severe pain and are typically treated with opioid therapy for at least 72 hours postoperatively. The study dosed 99 patients who underwent aesthetic and reconstructive surgeries, including reconstructive and aesthetic breast surgeries, liposuction or abdominoplasty with liposuction, or turbinoplasties. The primary endpoint was the proportion of patients who achieved excellent, very good or good on the Patient Global Assessment scale at the end of treatment. The study showed that 90.7% of patients (95% CI: 83.1%, 95.7%) rated the effectiveness of JOURNAVX as part of multimodal treatment as excellent, very good or good. 90.9% of patients did not require any rescue opioids after surgery through the end of treatment (up to 14 days). Of the nine patients who received rescue opioids, the average use was approximately 2 tablets over 2 days.

JOURNAVX was generally safe and well tolerated with no serious adverse events related to JOURNAVX. Adverse events were mild or moderate in severity and consistent with the postoperative setting.

"As a surgeon, effective pain management is a cornerstone of patient recovery, and the data from this study highlight the potential of JOURNAVX in enabling opioid-free recovery for patients across a broad range of surgeries," said Samuel Lin, M.D., F.A.C.S., lead author of the study; Director of Aesthetic Surgery, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center; Chief of Plastic Surgery, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Needham; and Associate Professor of Surgery at Harvard Medical School. "By integrating JOURNAVX into a multimodal treatment approach, we are not only effectively managing pain but also potentially reducing the risks associated with opioid use, which is a critical advancement for both patients and the broader medical community."

These data will be presented on March 6, 2026, as a poster presentation at 11:00 a.m. MT and part of the #6 Flash Talk presentation from 2:40-2:50 p.m. MT during the AAPM meeting.

If you are a health care professional and would like more information about JOURNAVX, visit www.journavxhcp.com. If you are a patient and would like more information about JOURNAVX, visit www.journavx.com.

About Journavx

JOURNAVX (suzetrigine) is a first-in-class, oral, non-opioid, highly selective pain signal inhibitor that is selective for NaV1.8 relative to other NaV channels. NaV1.8 is a voltage-gated sodium channel that is selectively expressed in peripheral pain-sensing neurons (nociceptors), where its role is to transmit pain signals (action potentials). Because JOURNAVX blocks pain signals only found in the periphery, not in the brain, JOURNAVX provides effective relief of pain without the limitations of certain currently available therapies, including the addictive potential of opioids.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved twice-daily JOURNAVX for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe acute pain, including postoperative pain, on January 30, 2025.

About Vertex

Vertex is a global biotechnology company that invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious diseases and conditions. The company has approved therapies for cystic fibrosis, sickle cell disease, transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia and acute pain, and it continues to advance clinical and research programs in these areas. Vertex also has a robust clinical pipeline of investigational therapies across a range of modalities in other serious diseases where it has deep insight into causal human biology, including IgA nephropathy, neuropathic pain, APOL1-mediated kidney disease, primary membranous nephropathy, autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, type 1 diabetes, generalized myasthenia gravis, and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Vertex was founded in 1989 and has its global headquarters in Boston, with international headquarters in London. Additionally, the company has research and development sites and commercial offices in North America, Europe, Australia, Latin America and the Middle East. Vertex is consistently recognized as one of the industry's top places to work, including 16 consecutive years on Science magazine's Top Employers list and one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For company updates and to learn more about Vertex's history of innovation, visit www.vrtx.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X.

