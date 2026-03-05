Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc.: Arcutis Announces Promotion of Mas Matsuda to Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer to Support Next Phase of Growth

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing meaningful innovations in immuno-dermatology, today announced the promotion of Mas Matsuda, JD, currently senior vice president and general counsel, to executive vice president, chief legal officer, and corporate secretary. Mr. Matsuda will continue to lead the Company's legal, compliance, and governance strategy in support of the continued growth of the Company, commercialization of the ZORYVE (roflumilast) portfolio, and protection of the Company's intellectual property, as well as any corporate transactions.

"I am thrilled to announce Mas' promotion," said Frank Watanabe, president and chief executive officer of Arcutis. "Since joining Arcutis, Mas has been a trusted adviser and an instrumental leader, strengthening our legal and compliance foundation while supporting the successful development and growth of ZORYVE. As we highlighted in our recent fourth quarter and full-year results, Arcutis is entering an exciting next phase of growth. Mas' strategic judgment, deep expertise, and steady leadership will be critical as we continue to expand our commercial presence and advance our portfolio."

Mr. Matsuda joined Arcutis in January 2022 as general counsel and corporate secretary, leading legal and compliance strategy and serving as secretary to the Board of Directors. He has helped guide the Company through a period of significant commercial growth, including six FDA approvals of the Company's advanced targeted topical, ZORYVE, while building and scaling the Company's legal, compliance, and governance framework. Prior to Arcutis, Mr. Matsuda served as senior vice president, general counsel, chief compliance officer, and corporate secretary at Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. and previously held numerous legal positions including vice president, law, global commercial operations at Amgen.

"Over the past four years, Arcutis has evolved into a leader in medical dermatology with a successful ZORYVE franchise and an advancing pipeline," said Mas Matsuda, JD. "I am proud to continue contributing to the Company's momentum and look forward to working alongside our leadership team as we enter the next phase of growth, delivering meaningful innovation for individuals suffering from immune-mediated skin diseases and positioning the Company for sustained, long-term success."





About Arcutis

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT) is a commercial-stage medical dermatology company that champions meaningful innovation to address the urgent needs of individuals living with immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions. With a commitment to solving the most persistent patient challenges in dermatology, Arcutis has a growing portfolio of advanced targeted topicals approved to treat three major inflammatory skin diseases. Arcutis' unique dermatology development platform, coupled with our dermatology expertise allows us to develop differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets, and has produced a robust pipeline for a range of inflammatory dermatological conditions. For more information, visit www.arcutis.com or follow Arcutis on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X.



INDICATIONS

ZORYVE cream, 0.05%, is indicated for topical treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis in pediatric patients 2 to 5 years of age.

ZORYVE cream, 0.15%, is indicated for topical treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis in adult and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older.

ZORYVE cream, 0.3%, is indicated for topical treatment of plaque psoriasis, including intertriginous areas, in adult and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older.

ZORYVE topical foam, 0.3%, is indicated for the treatment of plaque psoriasis of the scalp and body in adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older.

ZORYVE topical foam, 0.3%, is indicated for the treatment of seborrheic dermatitis in adult and pediatric patients 9 years of age and older.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

ZORYVE is contraindicated in patients with moderate to severe liver impairment (Child-Pugh B or C).

Flammability: The propellants in ZORYVE foam are flammable. Avoid fire, flame, and smoking during and immediately following application.

The most common adverse reactions reported (=1%) for ZORYVE cream 0.05% for pediatric patients with atopic dermatitis 2 to 5 years of age were upper respiratory tract infection (4.1%), diarrhea (2.5%), vomiting (2.1%), rhinitis (1.6%), conjunctivitis (1.4%), and headache (1.1%).

The most common adverse reactions reported (=1%) for ZORYVE cream 0.15% for patients with atopic dermatitis 6 years of age or older were headache (2.9%), nausea (1.9%), application site pain (1.5%), diarrhea (1.5%), and vomiting (1.5%).

The most common adverse reactions reported (=1%) for ZORYVE cream 0.3% for plaque psoriasis were diarrhea (3.1%), headache (2.4%), insomnia (1.4%), nausea (1.2%), application site pain (1.0%), upper respiratory tract infection (1.0%), and urinary tract infection (1.0%).

The most common adverse reactions reported (=1%) for ZORYVE foam 0.3% for plaque psoriasis were headache (3.1%), diarrhea (2.5%), nausea (1.7%), and nasopharyngitis (1.3%).

The most common adverse reactions reported (=1%) for ZORYVE foam 0.3% for seborrheic dermatitis were nasopharyngitis (1.5%), nausea (1.3%), and headache (1.1%).

Please see full Prescribing Information for ZORYVE cream and full Prescribing Information for ZORYVE foam.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. For example, statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's potential growth and pipeline advancement. These statements are subject to substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ include risks inherent in our business, reimbursement and access to our products, the impact of competition and other important factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 25, 2026, as well as any subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to revise or update information herein to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

