

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple (AAPL) is preparing to introduce new transparency tags on Apple Music to help identify songs that involve artificial intelligence in their creation.



The new tags will allow distributors to indicate whether AI was involved in elements such as artwork, the music track itself, song lyrics, or accompanying music videos.



The metadata tags are designed to provide greater transparency to listeners and industry partners about the use of AI in music production. Distributors will have the option to flag AI-generated or AI-assisted content when submitting music to the platform.



The new system will rely on labels and distributors voluntarily identifying AI involvement, raising questions about how consistently it will be applied.



Rival streaming platform Spotify is reportedly pursuing a similar approach. Some platforms, including Deezer, are also experimenting with automated AI detection tools, though building highly accurate systems remains challenging for the industry.



