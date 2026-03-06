Tenaris SA: Securities Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse

LUXEMBOURG, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In compliance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse and applicable Luxembourg laws and regulations, Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) announces that it has received a notification of a securities transaction from a person discharging managerial responsibilities (as defined in such Regulation). As required by such laws and regulations, such notification has been filed with the Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange; and can be accessed through the following link: https://www.bourse.lu/oam-search

In addition, information on transactions reported by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Tenaris is publicly available on the company's website at: https://www.tenaris.com/en/sustainability/governance-and-ethics/. (see tab "Share transactions" in section "Share capital and votes").

Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world's energy industry and certain other industrial applications.

