Freitag, 06.03.2026
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
WKN: A3EWCS | ISIN: LU2598331598 | Ticker-Symbol: TW10
Xetra
05.03.26 | 17:35
22,680 Euro
-1,09 % -0,250
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.03.2026 01:22 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tenaris SA: Securities Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse

LUXEMBOURG, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In compliance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse and applicable Luxembourg laws and regulations, Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) announces that it has received a notification of a securities transaction from a person discharging managerial responsibilities (as defined in such Regulation). As required by such laws and regulations, such notification has been filed with the Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange; and can be accessed through the following link: https://www.bourse.lu/oam-search

In addition, information on transactions reported by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Tenaris is publicly available on the company's website at: https://www.tenaris.com/en/sustainability/governance-and-ethics/. (see tab "Share transactions" in section "Share capital and votes").

Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world's energy industry and certain other industrial applications.

Giovanni Sardagna
Tenaris
1-888-300-5432
www.tenaris.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.