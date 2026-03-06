Original-Research: GFT Technologies SE - from NuWays AG
Momentum improving again, chg.
GFT's FY'25 prelims indicate improving growth momentum, sequential margin recovery and a clear positioning as an AI enabler, supporting our BUY recommendation.
Market momentum is indeed on GFT's side. The company's FY'25 fx-adj. sales improved c. 11% yoy, when excluding the UK unit, which had been restructured in H2 25, following what appear to have been largely idiosyncratic issues (UK management was replaced during restructuring).
In sum, GFT's Q4 prelims de-risk the near-term, in our view: Growth is re-accelerating, margins are improving sequentially, and the 2026 outlook looks achievable even with the UK still acting as a drag (eNuW: FY'26 sales -12% yoy). As such, we continue to see the current valuation as discounting an overly bearish scenario on structural demand. BUY, PT of € 32, on DCF.
