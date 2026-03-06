BICO Group AB: BICO Group AB has divested the Finnish property for a total of EUR 3.5m

BICO Group AB ("BICO") has completed the divestment of its property in Oulu, Finland, through the sale of BICO Real Estate Oy to Logistea AB ("Logistea"). The total sales price amounts to EUR 3.5m, representing an estimated premium of 10% above book value.

The building was an investment tied to Ginolis, a former daughter company to BICO with operations in Oulu, Finland. Ginolis was divested in November 2023, which was in line with the Group's strategy. As part of that divestment, this facility was carved out and transferred into BICO Real Estate Oy.

This divestment means that BICO Real Estate Oy has been transferred to Logistea.

The transaction will generate a positive contribution to the company's cash flow in the first quarter of 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Jacob Thordenberg, BICO Group AB

Phone: +46 735 34 88 84

E-mail: jt@bico.com

About BICO

BICO is a lab automation partner and provider of selected workflows to pharma and biotech. With 53,600+ instruments installed in over 65 countries, BICO products, software, and solutions are found in more than 3,500 laboratories, including the world's top 20 pharmaceutical companies, and have been cited in over 12,900 publications. Operating through two business areas - Lab Automation and Life Science Solutions - BICO strives towards the vision to enable and automate the life science lab of the future. BICO is listed on Mid-Cap, Nasdaq Stockholm under BICO. www.bico.com