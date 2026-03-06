Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 06.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
USA erklären Kupfer zur Chefsache - dieser Nevada-Explorer bohrt bereits
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PX00 | ISIN: SE0013647385 | Ticker-Symbol: 49Z
Tradegate
06.03.26 | 10:10
1,678 Euro
-0,24 % -0,004
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BICO GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BICO GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6631,67012:37
1,6631,67012:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.03.2026 11:00 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BICO Group AB: BICO Group AB has divested the Finnish property for a total of EUR 3.5m

BICO Group AB ("BICO") has completed the divestment of its property in Oulu, Finland, through the sale of BICO Real Estate Oy to Logistea AB ("Logistea"). The total sales price amounts to EUR 3.5m, representing an estimated premium of 10% above book value.

The building was an investment tied to Ginolis, a former daughter company to BICO with operations in Oulu, Finland. Ginolis was divested in November 2023, which was in line with the Group's strategy. As part of that divestment, this facility was carved out and transferred into BICO Real Estate Oy.

This divestment means that BICO Real Estate Oy has been transferred to Logistea.

The transaction will generate a positive contribution to the company's cash flow in the first quarter of 2026.

For further information, please contact:
Jacob Thordenberg, BICO Group AB
Phone: +46 735 34 88 84
E-mail: jt@bico.com

About BICO
BICO is a lab automation partner and provider of selected workflows to pharma and biotech. With 53,600+ instruments installed in over 65 countries, BICO products, software, and solutions are found in more than 3,500 laboratories, including the world's top 20 pharmaceutical companies, and have been cited in over 12,900 publications. Operating through two business areas - Lab Automation and Life Science Solutions - BICO strives towards the vision to enable and automate the life science lab of the future. BICO is listed on Mid-Cap, Nasdaq Stockholm under BICO. www.bico.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.