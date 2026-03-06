In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Innovation Beverage Group Limited (IBG) - up 70% at $7.35 Cre8 Enterprise Limited (CRE) - up 55% at $4.27 Battalion Oil Corporation (BATL)- up 26% at $24.00 Omada Health, Inc. (OMDA) - up 19% at $16.19 Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) - up 15% at $15.18 TMD Energy Limited (TMDE)- up 14% at $3.50 Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) - up 12% at $85.01 Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) - up 12% at $13.22 Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) - up 12% at $3.41 Samsara Inc. (IOT) - up 11% at $33.08

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) - down 28% at $75.62 Owlet, Inc. (OWLT)- down 23% at $8.96 Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK) - down 22% at $1.61 Republic Power Group Limited (RPGL) - down 14% at $1.32 Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (INGM) - down 12% at $22.98 NCR Atleos Corporation (NATL) - down 8% at $42.45 REalloys Inc. (ALOY) - down 7% at $20.10 VCI Global Limited (VCIG) - down 7% at $4.75 The Gap, Inc. (GAP) - down 6% at $25.33 BCP Investment Corp. (BCIC)- down 5% at $10.81

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - At 6:45 a.m. ET on Friday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Friday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Friday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines: