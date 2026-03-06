DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Board Decision related to Dividend Distribution of 2025

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Board Decision related to Dividend Distribution of 2025 06-March-2026 / 15:18 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Regarding the Board Decision related to Dividend Distribution of 2025 DATE: March 04, 2026 In accordance with the Banking Law, Capital Markets Law and related regulations, Article 45 of the Articles of Association of our Bank titled as "Distribution of the Profit", the Board of Directors of our Bank resolved on March 4 th, 2026 that; -- with regards to the Bank's after-tax profit in the amount of 110,604,633,236.86 Turkish Liras for the year 2025; -- to initiate the distribution of gross cash dividend in the amount of 22,120,926,647.37 Turkish Liras corresponding to 526.68873% of the total paid-in capital which is the sum of the first gross cash dividend amounting to 210,000,000.00 Turkish Liras corresponding to 5% of the Bank's paid-in capital and the second gross cash dividend amounting to 21,910,926,647.37 Turkish Liras to our Shareholders on April 7th, 2026 and the authorization of the Head Office to conduct any and all acts in this regard, -- the transfer of 92,560,474.86 Turkish Liras which was recognized as income in prior periods' profit or loss account in 2025 due to Accounting Standards to the Extraordinary Reserves Account, will be submitted to the approval of our Shareholders during the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Profit Distribution Table for the year 2025 is attached herewith. *In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attachment File: Regarding the Board Decision related to Dividend Distribution of 2025 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: DIV TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 Sequence No.: 420284 EQS News ID: 2287336 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

