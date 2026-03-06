Anzeige
Wood Group (John) Plc - Holding(s) in Company

Wood Group (John) Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 06

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B5N0P849

Issuer Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

J.P. Morgan Securities PLC

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

03-Mar-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

05-Mar-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.657841

1.213278

5.871119

40618711

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

0.550845

4.385874

4.936719

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B5N0P849

32224780

4.657841

Sub Total 8.A

32224780

4.657841%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Cash-settled Equity Swap

26/03/2026

26/03/2026

Cash

30333

0.004384

Cash-settled Equity Swap

22/04/2026

22/04/2026

Cash

728186

0.105254

Cash-settled Equity Swap

27/04/2026

27/04/2026

Cash

568524

0.082176

Cash-settled Equity Swap

08/05/2026

08/05/2026

Cash

195165

0.028210

Cash-settled Equity Swap

01/07/2026

01/07/2026

Cash

798192

0.115372

Cash-settled Equity Swap

10/08/2026

10/08/2026

Cash

1559524

0.225417

Cash-settled Equity Swap

30/11/2026

30/11/2026

Cash

124208

0.017953

Cash-settled Equity Swap

09/12/2026

09/12/2026

Cash

257000

0.037147

Cash-settled Equity Swap

08/03/2027

08/03/2027

Cash

68

0.000010

Cash-settled Equity Swap

07/04/2027

07/04/2027

Cash

11261

0.001628

Cash-settled Equity Swap

30/05/2028

30/05/2028

Cash

95

0.000014

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/05/2030

02/05/2030

Cash

4121375

0.595713

Sub Total 8.B2

8393931

1.213278%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

4.655265

5.868542%

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.P. Morgan SE

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Chain of controlled undertakings:

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities PLC (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan SE (100%)

12. Date of Completion

05-Mar-2026

13. Place Of Completion

London


