Invitation & Agenda: Orexo R&D Day on March 24

UPPSALA, Sweden, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo AB (Publ.), (STO: ORX) (OTCQX: ORXOY) today invites investors, analysts and media to attend the company's R&D Day on March 24, 2026. The event will take place at the Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences (IVA), Grev Turegatan 16, Stockholm, Sweden.

During the day, CEO Nikolaj Sørensen and the management team will outline Orexo's updated strategy and R&D priorities following the divestment of Zubsolv in the US, including how the company's proprietary drug delivery technology, AmorphOX, underpins and drives its future development focus. The program will also feature expert perspectives from Mark A. Smith, PhD, Davidson College, NC, US, on emerging threats linked to xylazine, medetomidine, and fentanyl combinations.

The agenda is outlined below. To register for the event, please visit the R&D Day webpage:
https://www.orexo.se/rnd-day2026

Time am CET

Topic or activity

Presenter

9:00 - 9.30

Registration and coffee.


9:30 - 9:45

Shaping Orexo's future: Strategic priorities and value creation.

Nikolaj Sørensen,

President and CEO.

9:45 - 10:00

AmorphOX: A unique opportunity to transform drug delivery of biomolecules from unstable injectables to convenient nasal or tablet delivery in an established scalable commercial supply chain.

Robert Rönn, SVP and

Head of R&D/ Cecilia Coupland,

SVP and Head of Operations.

10:00 - 10:15

AmorphOX: Moving beyond nasal delivery in GLP-1s and expanding into new areas with significant market needs through preclinical innovation, and strategic partnerships.

Robert Rönn,

SVP and Head of R&D/ Lisa Moore, SVP, Product and Portfolio Strategy.

10:15-10:30

OX640: Aiming for the best-in-class nasal epinephrine product improving stability, bioavailability and patient convenience to address the needs of severe allergy patients.

Robert Rönn/ Lisa Moore.

10:30-10:45

Break.


10:45-11:00

OX390: Developing the world's first medical countermeasure (MCM) to the rising threat from xylazine and medetomidine in collaboration with BARDA, a center within the US Department of Health and Human Services.

Edward Kim, SVP

and Chief Medical Officer.

11:00-11:15

Expert perspectives: Why counter-measures are needed for the emerging threats from xylazine, medetomidine, and fentanyl combinations.

Mark A. Smith, PhD

Davidson College, NC, US. Dr Smith will attend through a prerecorded video.

11:15-11:30

Building a viable business model through business development.

Fredrik Järrsten, EVP and CFO, Head of Business Development.

11:30-12:00

Q&A, incl closing remarks by CEO.

All presenters.

12 pm

Lunch & networking.


Notes: OX640 is a powder-based intranasal epinephrine product candidate in development for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions; OX390 is a powder-based intranasal rescue medication candidate in development for adulterated overdoses. Neither product has been approved by any regulatory agency.

Minor changes may be made to the agenda ahead of the event.

For further information contact:
Lena Wange, IR and Communications Director
Tel: +46 (0)18 780 88 00, +46 73 064 16 36
Email: ir@orexo.com

About Orexo

Orexo is a Swedish pharmaceutical company dedicated to advance treatments for severe diseases and life-saving rescue medications to meet future healthcare needs. At the core of our innovation is AmorphOX, a proprietary drug delivery technology that improves bioavailability and stability for both large and small molecules, enabling new approaches to route of administration, manufacturing, and distribution. With over 30 years of experience and multiple drugs approved globally, Orexo is advancing a diversified pipeline of programs in clinical and preclinical development. The company collaborates with partners in research, development, and commercialization. Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Orexo is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market and trades as ADRs on the OTCQX market in the United States.

For more information about Orexo visit, www.orexo.com. You can also follow Orexo on X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

The information was submitted for publication at 4 pm CET, on March 6, 2026.

