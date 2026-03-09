

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - ABB Ltd., (ABBN.SW, ABB.ST, ABBNY), a technology company, said on Monday that it will invest an additional around $75 million in India. This proposed investment in 2026 will support the growth across ABB's electrification, motion, and automation businesses.



Morten Wierod, CEO of ABB, said: 'We are seeing strong demand driven by the country's energy transition, grid modernization, data center development, and the rapid expansion of the metro and high-speed rail segments. Our expanded facilities will ensure we meet this demand.'



For 2025, the revenue of ABB in India was over $1.5 billion, accounting for around 4% of the ABB Group's total revenue.



