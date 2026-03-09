

GEA (dpa-AFX) - GEA Group AG (GEAGY.PK) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at EUR86.5 million, or EUR0.56 per share. This compares with EUR83.7 million, or EUR0.51 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.5% to EUR1.559 billion from EUR1.507 billion last year.



GEA Group AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR86.5 Mln. vs. EUR83.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.56 vs. EUR0.51 last year. -Revenue: EUR1.559 Bln vs. EUR1.507 Bln last year.



For fiscal 2025, the Board will propose a dividend of EUR 1.30 per share, representing an increase of 15 cents from the previous year.



