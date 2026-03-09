Qcells says it has resumed solar panel production at its Georgia manufacturing facilities after US Customs and Border Protection released seven solar cell shipments from South Korea that had been held under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA), forcing a furlough of 1,000 workers and temporarily halting output at the second-largest module factory in the United States. USA Qcells, the US solar manufacturing arm of South Korea's Hanwha Solutions, said it has officially returned to normal solar panel production at its manufacturing facilities in Georgia. The increased volume of production ...

