Norion Bank AB: Norion Bank AB (publ) extends the initial acceptance period for the offer to the shareholders of Consensus Asset Management AB (publ)

On 21 November 2025, Norion Bank AB (publ) ("Norion Bank") announced a recommended public tender offer to the shareholders of Consensus Asset Management AB (publ) ("Consensus") to tender any and all shares in Consensus to Norion Bank against a cash consideration of SEK 22.50 per Class A share and Class B share, respectively (the "Offer"). The initial acceptance period for the Offer commenced on 2 January 2026 and was initially expected to expire on 13 March 2026. Today, Norion Bank announces that the initial acceptance period for the Offer is extended up to and including 31 March 2026.

The completion of the Offer is conditional upon, inter alia, Norion Bank obtaining all necessary approvals, permits, decisions and other actions from authorities or similar, including decisions on ownership assessments from the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen) (the "SFSA"). Norion Bank has had customary contacts with the SFSA as part of the ownership assessment process and now assesses, based on these contacts, that the ownership assessment is likely to be completed towards the end of March 2026. Norion Bank has therefore applied to the Swedish Securities Council (Sw. Aktiemarknadsnämnden) for an exemption from Section II.7 of the Takeover rules for certain trading platforms in order to enable Norion Bank to extend the initial acceptance period of the Offer up to and including 31 March 2026, in order for a decision in the ownership assessment to be obtained within the initial acceptance period.

The Swedish Securities Council has on 8 March 2026, through the statement AMN 2026:05, granted such exemption and allowed Norion Bank to extend the initial acceptance period from 10 weeks to a maximum of 13 weeks. The full statement is available in Swedish at www.aktiemarknadsnamnden.se.

The acceptance period for the Offer expires on 31 March 2026 at 17:00 CEST. Provided that the conditions for the Offer have then been fulfilled or waived, settlement is expected to commence on or around 7 April 2026 to the shareholders in Consensus who have accepted the Offer no later than 17:00 CEST on 31 March 2026. Norion Bank continues to reserve the right to further extend the acceptance period for the Offer and to postpone the settlement date as well as to shorten the acceptance period and to bring forward the settlement date, to the extent permitted under applicable laws and regulations. Notice of any such change to the acceptance period or the settlement date will be announced by Norion Bank through a press release in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

An offer document regarding the Offer was made public on 30 December 2025 (the "Offer Document") and a first supplement to the Offer Document was published on 24 February 2026. Due to the extension of the initial acceptance period, Norion Bank has prepared an additional supplement to the Offer Document. This supplement has been published and is, together with the Offer Document and the first supplement, available in Swedish on Norion Bank's website (https://www.norionbank.se/investor-relations/bud-consensus). The supplement shall in all respects be read together with, and forms an integral part of, the Offer Document and the first supplement to the Offer Document.

Information about the Offer is available at: https://www.norionbank.se/en-SE/investor-relations-en/public-offer-consensus

The information in this press release was submitted for publication by Norion Bank in accordance with the Swedish Corporate Governance Board's Takeover rules for certain trading platforms, on 9 March 2026, at 09.30 (CET).

About Norion Bank

Norion Bank Group is a business-oriented Nordic financing bank. The Group's brands - Norion Bank, Walley and Collector - offer customized financing solutions that meet distinct needs in three customer segments: medium-sized corporates and real estate companies, merchants, and private individuals. As a specialist in financing solutions, Norion Bank Group is a leading complement to traditional large banks, with a vision of being the leading Nordic financing bank in its chosen segments.

Norion Bank offers corporate and real estate loans, as well as factoring for medium-sized corporates. The Walley brand offers flexible payment and checkout solutions to merchants and private individuals. The Collector brand offers personal loans and credit cards to private customers, as well as savings accounts to private individuals and companies. Norion Bank Group was founded in 1999 and has offices in Gothenburg, Stockholm, Helsingborg, Oslo and Helsinki. Business is conducted through Norion Bank AB (public), which is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.