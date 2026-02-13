Norion Bank AB: Communication from Norion Bank's Extraordinary General Meeting

Norion Bank's Extraordinary General Meeting was held on 13 February 2026. The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposals.

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, on a reduction of the share capital by SEK 11,348,442.840118 with redemption of the 15,598,470 shares that are held in treasury by Norion Bank, which have been repurchased under the two share buyback programmes implemented during 2025. The purpose of the reduction is allocation to unrestricted equity.

In order to achieve a time-efficient procedure regarding the reduction without the need for permission from a court of general jurisdiction, the Extraordinary General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, on an increase of the share capital by way of a bonus issue of SEK 11,348,442.840118 without issuance of new shares, whereby the amount by which the share capital is to be increased shall be transferred to the share capital from Norion Bank's unrestricted equity.

The Extraordinary General Meeting's resolutions reduction of the share capital and bonus issue are conditional upon the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority approving that the reduction of the share capital is carried out without court permission. Pursuant to the Swedish Banking Act (SFS 2004:297), the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority may grant such an approval since Norion Bank also carries out the bonus issue, which entail that neither Norion Bank's restricted equity nor its share capital is reduced.

