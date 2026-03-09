Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2026) - MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSAI) ("MultiSensor AI," "MSAI" or the "Company"), a pioneer in early threat detection and condition-based monitoring, today announced that it will be participating in the 38th Annual ROTH Conference on March 22-24, 2026.

Company executives will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors. Management will be highlighting the Company's commercial developments, product enhancements, and overarching strategy.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with MultiSensor AI, please contact your ROTH representative.

About MultiSensor AI

MSAI builds and deploys integrated condition monitoring and early threat detection solutions through a unified edge-to-cloud software architecture, delivering AI-powered connected intelligence and analytics for asset reliability and performance. Our platform integrates multiple sensing modalities such as thermal, visual and vibration to detect mechanical, electrical and other modes of asset failure, enabling organizations operating high-throughput, automation-rich and power-dense facilities to protect uptime, enhance safety and extend the useful life of their most critical assets. For more information, visit www.multisensorai.com

About ROTH

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Their full service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately-held, employee owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/286271

Source: MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc.