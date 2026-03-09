Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2026) - Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (FSE: 1XNA) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Kott as a new independent member of its Board of Directors, effective March 9, 2026.

Michael Kott is the Founder & CEO of CM-Equity AG. Founded in 2002, he built the firm from a proprietary equity trading desk into a BaFin-regulated investment bank operating across Europe under MiFID II, before transitioning it into a global single-family office focused on long-term value creation in 2025. Mr. Kott has an extensive track record serving on public and private company boards, with deep expertise in governance, compliance, capital market transactions, IPOs, and cross-border investments. He is an active independent investor across public equities and early-stage start-ups and therefore involved in venture building and scaling high-growth companies.

"On behalf of the entire Ynvisible team, I am delighted to welcome Michael Kott to our Board of Directors. Michael's deep understanding of global capital markets, combined with his long-standing experience building investment infrastructure and supporting high-growth companies, aligns perfectly with Ynvisible's strategic priorities. His forward-looking mindset, commitment to responsible investing, and passion for technology-driven innovation make him a valuable addition as we continue scaling our business and expanding our presence in the printed electronics and e-paper displays markets," said Ramin Heydarpour, CEO and Chairman of Ynvisible.

"I am truly excited to join Ynvisible's Board of Directors as our investment thesis has been centered around investing in people and the founder's passion and entrepreneurial instinct. Ynvisible's technology platform, particularly its ultra-low-power printed e-paper displays, is uniquely positioned within rapidly growing industrial and digital transformation markets. I look forward to contributing to the company's strategic development and supporting its mission to bring cost-efficient, sustainable display solutions to a global customer but also global investor base," said Michael Kott.

About Ynvisible

Ynvisible is disrupting the low-cost and ultra-low-power display industry thanks to the latest advantages in sustainable electronics and roll-to-roll printing production. Ynvisible's printed e-paper displays are ideal for low-power and cost-sensitive applications, such as digital signage, smart monitoring labels for supply chain and logistics, visual indicators for medical and diagnostics, or retail labels and signage. Ynvisible has experience, know-how, and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems, and offers a mix of services, technology and products to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com.

