Inspired Entertainment, Inc.: Inspired Entertainment Announces Multi-Year Extension of Virtual Sports Partnership with bet365

NEW YORK, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading provider of B2B gaming content, technology, hardware, and services, today announced a multi-year extension of its long-standing Virtual Sports agreement with bet365, one of the world's leading online gambling operators.

The extension provides an ongoing opportunity for Inspired to work closely with bet365 to deliver Virtual Sports innovations, including the launch of an enhanced Virtual Soccer product featuring a Bet Builder functionality, timed to coincide with the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Inspired's pre-built Bet Builder (same game parlays) allow players to create quick, intuitive selections by combining multiple outcomes into a single, bespoke wager. This proven mechanic delivers a more interactive and personalized betting experience.

For operators, Bet Builder functionality is designed to improve retention and bring one of the most successful live sportsbook mechanics into the Virtual Sports environment. By narrowing the gap between live sports betting and Virtual Sports, Bet Builder sets a new benchmark for engagement within Virtual Soccer.

"We are delighted to sign this multi-year extension with bet365, reinforcing our long-term partnership and shared commitment to innovation in Virtual Sports," said Brooks Pierce, President and CEO of Inspired Entertainment. "By combining our Virtual Sports expertise with bet365's global reach and customer insight, we will continue to deliver products that resonate with players and drive value for operators, particularly around major global sporting moments such as the 2026 World Cup."

"We are pleased to extend our partnership with Inspired," said a bet365 spokesperson. "Inspired is an established and trusted long-term partner, consistently delivering Virtual Sports content that performs well across our various markets. The introduction of Bet Builder functionality within Virtual Soccer allows us to offer customers a more engaging experience while aligning Virtual Sports more closely with live sports betting mechanics."

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

With a proven track record of innovation, Inspired is a leading provider of content, technology, hardware and services for licensed gaming, betting and lottery operators around the world. Inspired's proprietary games resonate with players and deliver consistent performance for gaming operators across interactive, virtual sports, and retail gaming environments. Inspired's content and gaming systems are designed to work together across digital and retail channels, enabling scalable deployment and a consistent player experience. Through this integrated content-led approach, Inspired helps operators strengthen their offerings, drive engagement, and deliver compelling player experiences.

Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

About bet365

At bet365, we don't do ordinary. The original pioneers of 'In-Play' betting, we now offer an unrivalled sports betting experience which covers almost 100 sports and over 1,000,000 live streams to millions of customers worldwide. Our online betting brand is powered by a world-class proprietary product and over 9,000 employees across the globe. Cultural and linguistic zones around the globe are serviced using geo-specific content and 21 different languages to enhance the customer experience.

bet365 prides itself in being a responsible operator and has a range of useful tools to help customers stay in control of their gambling that can be found at https://responsiblegambling.bet365.com/en.

