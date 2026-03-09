Nomination Committee for Biovica International AB for the 2026 Annual General Meeting

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) - The Nomination Committee prior to the 2026 Annual General Meeting will consist of four members, who shall represent the three shareholders with the highest number of shares who accept the assignment to be part of the Nomination Committee as of December 31, 2025, and the Chairman of the Board. The Nomination Committee then appoints a chairman among its members.

In accordance with the above guidelines, the Nomination Committee for the 2026 Annual General Meeting will consist of the following persons:

Anna Rylander Eklund, representing the Rylander family and associated companies.

Carlo Bogerd, representing the Bogerd Family Office and associated companies.

Peter Høngaard Andersen, representing shareholder Fredrik Lundgren

Fredrik Alpsten, Chairman of the Board

The members of the Nomination Committee together represent approximately 39 percent of the shares and 44 percent of the votes in the company as of December 31, 2025.

The Nomination Committee's overall responsibility is to submit proposals regarding the Chairman at the Annual General Meeting, election and remuneration of Board members, election and remuneration of the auditor, as well as principles for the appointment of the Nomination Committee and instructions for the Nomination Committee.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the company's nomination committee can do so via e-mail to ir@biovica.com or by letter to the address: Biovica International AB, Att: The Nomination Committee, Dag Hammarskjölds väg 54B, 752 37 Uppsala.