Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 09.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Verdoppelt - und noch nicht am Ziel? Dieser Rohstoff-Explorer profitiert vom Antimon-Boom
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DPS4 | ISIN: SE0008613731 | Ticker-Symbol: 9II
Frankfurt
09.03.26 | 08:18
0,000 Euro
-75,00 % -0,001
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOVICA INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOVICA INTERNATIONAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0270,02718:07
ACCESS Newswire
09.03.2026 17:14 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nomination Committee for Biovica International AB for the 2026 Annual General Meeting

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) - The Nomination Committee prior to the 2026 Annual General Meeting will consist of four members, who shall represent the three shareholders with the highest number of shares who accept the assignment to be part of the Nomination Committee as of December 31, 2025, and the Chairman of the Board. The Nomination Committee then appoints a chairman among its members.

In accordance with the above guidelines, the Nomination Committee for the 2026 Annual General Meeting will consist of the following persons:

  • Anna Rylander Eklund, representing the Rylander family and associated companies.

  • Carlo Bogerd, representing the Bogerd Family Office and associated companies.

  • Peter Høngaard Andersen, representing shareholder Fredrik Lundgren

  • Fredrik Alpsten, Chairman of the Board

The members of the Nomination Committee together represent approximately 39 percent of the shares and 44 percent of the votes in the company as of December 31, 2025.

The Nomination Committee's overall responsibility is to submit proposals regarding the Chairman at the Annual General Meeting, election and remuneration of Board members, election and remuneration of the auditor, as well as principles for the appointment of the Nomination Committee and instructions for the Nomination Committee.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the company's nomination committee can do so via e-mail to ir@biovica.com or by letter to the address: Biovica International AB, Att: The Nomination Committee, Dag Hammarskjölds väg 54B, 752 37 Uppsala.

Contact

Fredrik Alpsten, Chairman
+46 70 667 31 06
fredrik@alpstenconsulting.com

Anders Rylander, CEO
Telefon: +46 76 666 16 47
E-post: anders.rylander@biovica.com

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

Attachments

Nomination Committee for Biovica International AB for the 2026 Annual General Meeting

SOURCE: Biovica International



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/nomination-committee-for-biovica-international-ab-for-the-2026-annual-general-meeting-1145322

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.