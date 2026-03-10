Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (CSE: SNA) (CSE: SNA.CN) ("Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of Gugni Gill Panaich ("Ms. Panaich") to its Board of Directors effective immediately.

With Star entering the renewable-energy vertical through its partnership with Aquagreen Energy Systems and the deployment of Hydrotor generator technology, the Company is looking for leadership that understands energy markets, developing regions, and global relationship-building. Star feels that Ms. Panaich brings precisely that combination.

Ms. Panaich is the Co-Founder of GYSK Energy Solutions ("GYSK"), a Canadian renewable-energy company focused on delivering practical electricity solutions to remote and underserved communities. GYSK designs and deploys small-scale thermoelectric generators that produce electricity during everyday household activities such as cooking and heating.

Her work with GYSK demonstrates hands-on experience in renewable power generation, an understanding of off-grid and rural energy deployment, knowledge of energy access challenges in emerging markets and experience designing robust, maintenance-friendly solutions for real-world environments.

This background directly aligns with Star's new role in monitoring and supporting Hydrotor generator systems. She understands both the technical and practical realities of bringing power solutions into developing regions. Star's renewable-energy initiative is not just a technical expansion, it is a market expansion into regions where relationships, cultural understanding, and local trust are essential.

Ms. Panaich was born in Punjab, India, but raised in Africa. Her early life experiences shaped her long-standing commitment to empowering African communities through sustainable energy and economic development.

Through her business, philanthropy, and international engagements, she has built meaningful networks across African communities with business leaders, Government contacts and policy stakeholders, Diaspora networks in Canada and Social-impact and NGO organizations internationally.

Ms. Panaich has also successfully managed multiple ventures, including production and franchise businesses and government elections. This has enabled her to develop strategic planning capability, financial oversight and operational management, experience scaling early-stage initiatives and the ability to navigate complex regulatory environments.

Her government work has given her experience in government processes including public accountability, policy discussions and stakeholder engagement. This experience will aid in Star's ability to interact with regulators, ministries, and international government bodies, particularly as energy projects often require political alignment and public-sector cooperation.

Mr. Randy Koroll, CEO of Star states, "As Star looks toward deployment opportunities of the Hydrotor generator technology in countries such as Ethiopia, Angola, Ghana, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Türkiye and beyond, Ms. Panaich's relationships and credibility can help open doors at the governmental and community levels. These are critical skills as Star expands into international energy markets, particularly in Africa and emerging economies. The Company feels that Ms. Panaich offers direct renewable energy entrepreneurial experience, deep personal and professional ties to Africa, established networks that can support market entry, experience working with underserved communities, government and stakeholder engagement exposure, and strong public-facing leadership skills."

