Lahontan Gold Appoints Antony Rowe and Miranda Werstiuk to the Board of Directors

TORONTO, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG, OTCQB:LGCXF, FSE:Y2F) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce the appointment of Antony Rowe and Miranda Werstiuk as independent Directors to the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board of Directors" or the "Board"). In conjunction with the appointments, Josh Serfass and Max Pluss have stepped down as Directors of the Company. Lahontan sincerely thanks both Mr. Serfass and Mr. Pluss for their service on the Board of Directors and wish them all the best in their future endeavours.

Kimberly Ann, Lahontan Executive Chair, President, CEO, and Founder commented: "Just as the Company is pivoting from mine developer to mine builder, the Board is evolving to reflect Lahontan's advancing business plan and growing position within the mining industry. We now have a highly experienced Board of Directors comprised of seasoned mine builders and mining financiers who are well positioned to support, advise, and guide management as we advance the Santa Fe Mine project toward gold and silver production. With permitting at an advanced stage, this is the ideal time for the Company to leverage the depth of experience of our refreshed Board to unlock the significant opportunity presented by the Santa Fe Mine."

About Antony Rowe

Antony Rowe is the Managing Director of Arrowpoint Mining Capital, an independent consulting and investment advisory business focused on the mining and critical minerals sector, specializing in financing solutions for companies and projects, with experience across strategic investment, project finance, production linked funding, and structured debt solutions. Antony is also a Senior Adviser to Canmore Capital LLC, a Washington based provider of financial advisory solutions in global emerging markets and strategic infrastructure investment. Prior to this, Antony worked for five years at Resource Capital Funds, a leading mining and metals private equity group building out its strategy, pipeline, and fundraising, for debt/credit investments in the mining sector. Antony previously worked in mining finance and investments at Investec Bank, growing its business for small to mid-cap mining companies, executing deals in Europe, the Americas and Africa, covering ~US$1bn incorporate lending deals, ~US$500m plus in greenfield project finance, hedging and commodity transactions, and ~US$50m plus in equity investments. Before banking, Antony qualified as a solicitor and worked in private practice with Dentons, a very respected international law firm.

About Miranda Werstiuk

Miranda is a dynamic corporate finance and investment banking professional with over 30 years of global experience in resource finance, specializing in equity, debt, and alternative financing structures tailored to company and project-specific needs. Miranda has extensive experience advising junior, mid-tier, and senior natural resource, technology, and renewable energy companies, supported by a diverse global investor network spanning HNWIs, private equity, institutions, funds, family offices, and government agencies. Miranda focuses on building long-term issuer relationships, leading marketing and investor relations initiatives, and contributing through supervisory, mentoring, teaching, and volunteer roles with the ability to embody corporate values and philosophies in a public-facing role.

Miranda is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd., a member of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada, the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, Women in Mining - Toronto and Women in Mining - UK. Miranda has a BScH (Biology) from Queen's University at Kingston, ON and a BAH (Anthropology) from McMaster University, Hamilton, ON, as well as completing Accounting and Finance courses at the Ted Rogers School of Management in Toronto, ON.

About Lahontan Gold Corp.

Lahontan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mine development and mineral exploration company that holds, through its US subsidiaries, four gold and silver exploration properties in the Walker Lane of mining friendly Nevada. Lahontan's flagship property, the 28.3 km2 Santa Fe Mine project, had past production of 359,202 ounces of gold and 702,067 ounces of silver between 1988 and 1995 from open pit mines utilizing heap-leach processing. The Santa Fe Mine has a Canadian National Instrument 43-101 compliant Indicated Mineral Resource of 1,539,000 oz Au Eq (48,393,000 tonnes grading 0.92 g/t Au and 7.18 g/t Ag, together grading 0.99 g/t Au Eq) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 411,000 oz Au Eq (16,760,000 grading 0.74 g/t Au and 3.25 g/t Ag, together grading 0.76 g/t Au Eq), all pit constrained (Au Eq is inclusive of recovery, please see Santa Fe Project Technical Report and note below*). The Company plans to continue advancing the Santa Fe Mine project towards production, update the Santa Fe Preliminary Economic Assessment, and drill test its satellite West Santa Fe project during 2025. For more information, please visit our website: www.lahontangoldcorp.com

* Please see the "Preliminary Economic Assessment, NI 43-101 Technical Report, Santa Fe Project", Authors: Kenji Umeno, P. Eng., Thomas Dyer, PE, Kyle Murphy, PE, Trevor Rabb, P. Geo, Darcy Baker, PhD, P. Geo., and John M. Young, SME-RM; Effective Date: December 10, 2024, Report Date: January 24, 2025. The Technical Report is available on the Company's website and SEDAR+. Mineral resources are reported using a cut-off grade of 0.15 g/t AuEq for oxide resources and 0.60 g/t AuEq for non-oxide resources. AuEq for the purpose of cut-off grade and reporting the Mineral Resources is based on the following assumptions gold price of US$1,950/oz gold, silver price of US$23.50/oz silver, and oxide gold recoveries ranging from 28% to 79%, oxide silver recoveries ranging from 8% to 30%, and non-oxide gold and silver recoveries of 71%.

Qualified Person

Brian J. Maher, M.Sc., CPG-12342, is a "Qualified Person" as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release in respect of all technical disclosure other than the Mineral Resource Estimate as noted above.? Mr. Maher is Vice President-Exploration for Lahontan Gold and has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, ??analytical and test data underlying the disclosure.

