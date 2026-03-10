

ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWEOY, RWE.DE), a German energy company, on Tuesday said Munich Airport signed a 10-year power purchase agreement to procure offshore wind power from RWE's Nordseecluster A wind farm in the North Sea.



The wind farm is expected to begin operations in early 2027.



Under the agreement, the airport will receive 40 gigawatt hours of electricity per year, equivalent to about 40 million kilowatt hours.



The electricity will be supplied from RWE's Nordseecluster A offshore wind farm, which has a total capacity of 660 megawatts and is currently under construction in the North Sea, about 50 kilometers north of the island of Juist.



The agreement is expected to help Munich Airport reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 13,000 tonnes annually.



RWE is currently trading 2.48% higher at EUR 54.62 on the XETRA.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News