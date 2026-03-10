Dermata Therapeutics: Dermata Announces Appointment of Kyra Peckaitis as Vice President, Marketing

- Kyra Peckaitis will lead the launch of Dermata's recently announced Tome skincare brand -

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. ("Dermata," or the "Company") (Nasdaq:DRMA)(Nasdaq:DRMAW), a science-driven leader in dermatologic solutions, today announced the appointment of Kyra Peckaitis as Vice President, Marketing. Ms. Peckaitis is a multi-disciplinary brand marketer and will lead Dermata's new brand launch, Tome Skincare. Ms. Peckaitis will oversee the marketing strategy, brand development, and consumer engagement initiatives as Tome gets ready to bring its first commercial products to market in the middle of 2026. Ms. Peckaitis brings years of experience in wellness and personal care consumer brands, with a proven track record of building high-impact brands and driving measurable growth.

"We are very excited to have Kyra join our Dermata team as our Vice President, Marketing. As we get ready to launch our first commercial consumer product in the middle of 2026, Kyra will be an invaluable addition in helping build and launch the Tome brand while connecting with consumers," said Gerry Proehl, Dermata's Chief Executive Officer. "Everyone on our team is very excited to have Kyra come on board as she will play a critical role in shaping our go-to-market vision and driving our next phase of growth," concluded Mr. Proehl.

Prior to Dermata, Ms. Peckaitis served as Associate Director, Brand Marketing for Coterie, a direct-to-consumer baby care brand. Prior to that, Ms. Peckaitis served on the global brand team for HubSpot and the integrated marketing team at Sweetgreen. Ms. Peckaitis earned her B.S. in Marketing at the University of Maryland, Robert H. Smith School of Business.

"I'm passionate about building meaningful brand experiences, creating data-driven campaigns, and aligning teams around impactful go-to-market strategies. I'm thrilled to be joining the Dermata team and bringing my experience to launch their first consumer products," said Kyra Peckaitis. "Having experienced the treatment firsthand, I truly believe the positive impact it can have on people's lives and how it will reshape the skincare market. I am confident that we can build a successful brand due to the highly differentiated aspects of Tome. There is nothing quite like it on the market yet," continued Ms. Peckaitis. "My focus will be on combining compelling storytelling, clinical credibility, and deep consumer insights to launch products that truly resonate with skincare enthusiasts. By bringing together science-driven innovation and a modern brand voice, we have an incredible opportunity to create a skincare brand that earns consumer loyalty," concluded Ms. Peckaitis.

Ms. Peckaitis began working with Dermata on March 9, 2026 and as part of her joining the Company, she received a non-qualified stock option to purchase 15,000 shares of Dermata's common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, with an exercise price of $1.33 per share, equal to the closing price of Dermata's common stock as reported by Nasdaq on March 9, 2026. One-fourth of the shares vest on the first anniversary of March 9, 2026, with the remaining shares vesting in 36 equal monthly installments thereafter, subject to Ms. Peckaitis' continued service with the Company through each applicable vesting date.

The above-described stock option award was granted outside of Dermata's stockholder-approved equity incentive plan. The award was unanimously approved by Dermata's board of directors, as a material inducement to Ms. Peckaitis entering into employment with Dermata in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics is a scientific leader in dermatology that recently announced a strategic pivot from pharmaceutical development to begin focusing on the development and distribution of direct-to-consumer skincare solutions. The Company is currently developing first-of-its-kind resurfacing and acne treatment systems that heroes Dermata's Spongilla technology. The Company plans to launch these initial products in the middle of 2026 with additional innovations planned to follow. Dermata is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, or to join our mailing list, please visit http://www.dermatarx.com/.

About Tome Skincare

Tome is Dermata's newest skincare line to bring about a new realm of skincare that is powerful, not punishing. Tome in its literal meaning is a large, important, scholarly book. Dermata intends to educate consumers with a brand that tells a story while being rooted in science and history. Tome will consist of a line of skincare products made with Spongilla lacustris, a freshwater sponge that has evolved over millions of years, for consumers that are compelled by science and story to find the most potent products for their skincare routine. Dermata believes its Tome skincare line will amplify existing skincare routines with essential ingredients that deliver exponential results, without harmful extremes. Dermata expects to launch its first products in the middle of 2026 with additional product launches planned to follow. Start your skincare story at www.tomeskincare.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations, and new risks may emerge from time to time. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors including, but are not limited to, statements related to: Dermata's shift to commercialize skincare products; the timing of any future announcements; the anticipated benefits of Dermata's strategic shift, including acceleration of its path to commercialization and expansion into broader consumer markets; the expected timing and success of any planned product launches; the potential market acceptance and earning consumer loyalty of any brand or products; and other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of such words as "may," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "forecast," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "continue," "outlook," "will," "potential" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the risks and uncertainties inherent in product development and commercialization. For a discussion of these and other factors, please refer to Dermata's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Dermata undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

