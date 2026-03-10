

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANY, NSANF, 7201.T), a major Japanese automaker, said on Tuesday that its Chief Financial Officer, Jeremie Papin, will step down for personal reasons.



Subsequently, the company has appointed its long-serving finance executive, George Leondis, to succeed Papin with effect from April 1. Leondis started his career at PwC before joining Nissan in 2004 as Head of Finance for Nissan Australia.



Papin will remain with Nissan Motor through mid-May to lead the closing of fiscal 2025 and to ensure an orderly transition.



