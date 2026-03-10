Earthwise Minerals Corp.: Earthwise Engages Global One Media

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Earthwise Minerals Corp. (CSE:WISE)(FSE:966) ("Earthwise" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into a Media Agency Agreement (the "Agreement") with Global One Media Group Pte. Ltd. ("Global One Media"), under which Global One Media will provide digital marketing services, including content creation, social media distribution, and related online awareness initiatives.

The term of the Agreement is for six months (and then month to month), for a monthly fee of US$6,000, with the first three months payable in advance. All fees payable by the Company to Global One Media pursuant to the terms of the Agreement will be paid out of general working capital of the Company.

Global One Media is based in Singapore and is arm's length to the Company. Global One Media currently holds securities of the Company but will not receive any securities as compensation under the Agreement. The services to be provided under the Agreement are limited to marketing and communications activities and do not include investor relations services. Global One Media will not engage in any promotional activities that require registration under applicable securities laws. The Agreement remains subject to acceptance by the Canadian Stock Exchange.

About Global One Media

Global One Media Group is an investor marketing and media firm focused on digital investor communications for publicly traded companies. Through strategic narrative development, premium video content, and international distribution across its investor media network, the firm helps issuers enhance visibility and connect with investors across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Management Commentary

Mark Luchinski, CEO of Earthwise, commented:

"We're thrilled to partner with Global One Media to elevate Earthwise Minerals' online presence. Their international reach and digital storytelling capabilities will help expand awareness of our progress and opportunities as we continue advancing the Iron Range Gold Project."

About Earthwise Minerals

Earthwise Minerals Corp. (CSE: WISE; FSE: 966) is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on advancing the Iron Range Gold Project in southeastern British Columbia near Creston, B.C. The Company holds an option to earn up to an 80% interest in the fully permitted project, which is road-accessible and situated within a prolific mineralized corridor. The property covers a 10 km x 32 km area along the Iron Range Fault System and hosts multiple high-grade gold showings and large-scale geophysical and geochemical anomalies.

For more information, visit www.earthwiseminerals.com.

EARTHWISE MINERALS CORP.,

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Mark Luchinski"

Contact Information:

Mark Luchinski

Chief Executive Officer, Director

Telephone: (604) 506-6201

Email: luch@luchccorp.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes statements that constitute "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements") including, without limitation, statements respecting the Offering and the intended use of proceeds therefrom. Statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Company are forward looking statements that involve various degrees of risk. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current views with respect to possible future events and conditions and, by their nature, are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific to the Company. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual outcomes may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding the various risks and uncertainties facing the Company are described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual management's discussion and analysis and other continuous disclosure documents filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities which are available at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

