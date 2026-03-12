Earthwise Minerals Corp.: Earthwise to Trade on the OTCQB Under Symbol EWISF

WEST VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / Earthwise Minerals Corp. (CSE:WISE)(FSE:966) ("Earthwise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States under the symbol "EWISF" on March 13th, 2026. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "WISE" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol "966".

The OTCQB Venture Market is operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. and is a recognized marketplace for entrepreneurial and development-stage companies seeking to provide transparent trading and information access for U.S. investors. To be eligible for the OTCQB, companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. These standards support a high level of transparency while providing technology and market structure designed to enhance the information and trading experience for investors.

Information relating to Earthwise, including real-time price quotes and market information, is available at https://www.otcmarkets.com under the symbol "EWISF".

Management Commentary

Mark Luchinski, CEO of Earthwise, commented:

"The OTCQB listing complements our CSE listing and provides greater accessibility for U.S. investors. We believe this expanded market presence will help increase awareness of Earthwise Minerals and support broader participation in the Company as we continue advancing the Iron Range Gold Project.

About Earthwise Minerals

Earthwise Minerals Corp. (CSE: WISE; FSE: 966) is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on advancing the Iron Range Gold Project in southeastern British Columbia near Creston, B.C. The Company holds an option to earn up to an 80% interest in the fully permitted project, which is road-accessible and situated within a prolific mineralized corridor. The property covers a 10 km x 32 km area along the Iron Range Fault System and hosts multiple high-grade gold showings and large-scale geophysical and geochemical anomalies.

For more information, visit www.earthwiseminerals.com.

EARTHWISE MINERALS CORP.,

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Mark Luchinski"

Contact Information:

Mark Luchinski

Chief Executive Officer, Director

Telephone: (604) 506-6201

Email: luch@luchccorp.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes statements that constitute "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements") including, without limitation, statements respecting the Offering and the intended use of proceeds therefrom. Statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Company are forward looking statements that involve various degrees of risk. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current views with respect to possible future events and conditions and, by their nature, are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific to the Company. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual outcomes may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding the various risks and uncertainties facing the Company are described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual management's discussion and analysis and other continuous disclosure documents filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities which are available at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For more information, please contact Mark Luchinski, Chief Executive Officer and Director, at luch@luchccorp.com or (604) 506-6201.

