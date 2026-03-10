

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Oracle Corp. (ORCL) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $3.69 billion, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $2.93 billion, or $1.02 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Oracle Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $5.20 billion or $1.79 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 21.7% to $17.19 billion from $14.13 billion last year.



Oracle Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $3.69 Bln. vs. $2.93 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.27 vs. $1.02 last year. -Revenue: $17.19 Bln vs. $14.13 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.96 To $ 2.00 Next quarter revenue guidance: 19 % To 21 % Full year revenue guidance: $ 67 B



