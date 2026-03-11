Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2026) - Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (FSE: 1XNA) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (the "Company" or "Ynvisible"), a leader in printed e-paper display technology, is pleased to announce it has received a Letter of Intent ("LOI") from Sapphiros, a privately held consumer diagnostics company, to establish Ynvisible as an exclusive supplier of displays for certain lateral flow and molecular diagnostic tests manufactured by Sapphiros.

Key Highlights

FDA regulatory pathway underway : Clinical studies of Sapphiros' Digital Lateral Flow tests are underway.

: Clinical studies of Sapphiros' Digital Lateral Flow tests are underway. Exclusive supply agreement expected : LOI outlines intention to enter into a three-year exclusive supply agreement.

: LOI outlines intention to enter into a three-year exclusive supply agreement. Commercial sales in 2026 : Sales of Ynvisible displays to Sapphiros are underway and will accelerate throughout 2026.

: Sales of Ynvisible displays to Sapphiros are underway and will accelerate throughout 2026. Expanding medical diagnostics market: This partnership represents Ynvisible's first commercial business in the large and rapidly growing global sector of Medical Diagnostics, with the Company expecting other customers in this market.

Ynvisible displays used in Sapphiros' diagnostic tests (right image credit: Sapphiros)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4685/288084_ynimg1.jpg

To date, Ynvisible has supplied Sapphiros' companies with displays for laboratory testing and ongoing clinical studies related to platforms for respiratory and other rapid diagnostic tests, which are designed for both the point-of-care and direct-to-consumer markets. The LOI anticipates continued supply of Ynvisible products in support of the commercial launch of Sapphiros' products, once they receive regulatory approval.

This milestone builds on joint development work that began in 2024, during which Ynvisible engineered customized display solutions for integration into Sapphiros' diagnostics platforms.

Strategic Significance

The agreement represents an important step in Ynvisible's strategy to expand into high-volume medical and diagnostic applications, a market that continues to expand as healthcare systems increasingly adopt decentralized testing and rapid diagnostic technologies. Ynvisible's ultra-low power, thin, and flexible displays deliver clear, reliable results and are capable of operating without complex electronics, making Ynvisible's technology particularly well suited for these applications.

"This Letter of Intent represents an important step toward commercial deployment of Ynvisible's technology in next-generation diagnostic devices," said Ramin Heydarpour, CEO and Chairman of Ynvisible. "Our collaboration with Sapphiros demonstrates the performance and scalability of our printed e-paper displays in medical applications. As Sapphiros advances toward regulatory approvals and prepares for commercial launch, this relationship has the potential to create significant high-volume opportunities for Ynvisible."



"Sapphiros is committed to delivering innovations in diagnostics that enable global access and equitable health outcomes to patients and providers alike," said Mark Gladwell, CEO of Sapphiros. "Our partnership with Ynvisible empowers users of our diagnostic devices, whether in their homes, in clinical settings or elsewhere, with clear, visible results, offering confidence in understanding test outcomes."

About Ynvisible

Ynvisible is disrupting the low-cost and ultra-low-power display industry thanks to the latest advantages in sustainable electronics and roll-to-roll printing production. Ynvisible's printed e-paper displays are ideal for low-power and cost-sensitive applications, such as digital signage, smart monitoring labels for supply chain and logistics, visual indicators for medical and diagnostics, or retail labels and signage. Ynvisible has experience, know-how, and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems, and offers a mix of services, technology and products to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ramin Heydarpour

CEO and Executive Chairman

Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

About Sapphiros

Sapphiros, backed by KKR and Neoenta, is a privately held consumer diagnostics company. Sapphiros' portfolio of technologies and capabilities includes novel sample collection, next generation diagnostics, and extreme volume manufacturing, which help consumers and communities access important diagnostic results. For more information visit sapphiros.com.

For Media Relations:

press@sapphiros.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Ynvisible Interactive Inc. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Ynvisible Interactive Inc. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Ynvisible Interactive Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

