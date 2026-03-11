Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Wolters Kluwer publishes 2025 Annual Report

PRESS RELEASE

Alphen aan den Rijn - March 11, 2026 - Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information solutions, software, and services, today published its 2025 Annual Report.

The 2025 Annual Report is available as an ESEF (European Single Electronic Format) file and as a PDF file on the Wolters Kluwer website, www.wolterskluwer.com.

The annual report outlines CEO Stacey Caywood's near-term strategic priorities including accelerating AI innovation, fostering strategic partnerships, and intensifying go-to-market efforts. It describes progress in embedding advanced AI across key solutions, supported by the company's "FAB" AI-enablement platform and validated by "experts-in-the-loop".

In addition, the report includes the financial statements, corporate governance sections, and the sustainability statements. These sustainability statements are prepared in accordance with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS), and provide material environmental, social, and governance disclosures.

Wolters Kluwer will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on May 21, 2026. The AGM agenda and all related materials will be made available in due course on the company's website.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (Euronext: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX, Euro Stoxx 50, and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com

Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information

This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "should", "could", "shall" and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; conditions created by global pandemics; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer's businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments.

In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Elements of this press release contain or may contain inside information about Wolters Kluwer within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU). Trademarks referenced are owned by Wolters Kluwer N.V. and its subsidiaries and may be registered in various countries.

