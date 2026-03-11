Qben Infra AB: Qben Power (QBEN Infra) forms strategic alliance for large-scale energy storage projects across Northern Europe

Qben Infra AB today announces that the company has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with the Swedish energy technology company Byhmgard AB (publ). The partnership aims to jointly identify, develop and execute large-scale BESS (Battery Energy Storage Systems) projects in Northern Europe - a rapidly expanding market driven by electrification and the increasing need for grid stability.

NASDAQ First North Premier listed Qben Infra AB specializes in the development, construction, optimization and maintenance of power grids and critical energy infrastructure. Through its partnership with NGM-listed Byhmgard, the company strengthens its position within energy storage and takes an important step toward building a significant project portfolio in this segment.

"We see the partnership with Byhmgard as a strategic key to establishing a rapidly growing portfolio of energy storage projects. Our shared ambition is to become a leading player in European energy storage. We are already evaluating several projects together," says Anders Granshagen, CEO of Qben Power.

Clear division of responsibilities for fast and efficient project development

The partnership is based on a structured and scalable model in which each party contributes its core competencies:

Qben Power is responsible for EPC services (Engineering, Procurement, Construction), technical development and project execution.

is responsible for EPC services (Engineering, Procurement, Construction), technical development and project execution. Byhmgard is responsible for project identification, permitting processes, grid connection and commercial structuring.

is responsible for project identification, permitting processes, grid connection and commercial structuring. Financing and rollout are supported through Qben's established network and experience within energy infrastructure.

This model creates the conditions for rapid expansion and efficient realization of Byhmgard's developed project pipeline.

"The agreement provides us with a clear structure for how we can jointly address the rapidly growing market for battery storage in Northern Europe. Entering into a partnership with an established and well-resourced company like Qben is very exciting for us," says Christian Byhmer, CEO of Byhmgard.

The partnership enters into force immediately, and the companies expect to evaluate the first joint business opportunities in the near term.

About Us

Qben Infra invests in and develops companies that build, modernize and maintain critical energy infrastructure in the Nordic region. The company focuses on specialized segments with strong structural growth, significant public and private investment, and clear opportunities for consolidation. By combining organic growth with strategic acquisitions and synergies within the group, Qben contributes to strengthening and future-proofing the Nordic energy system