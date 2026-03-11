YIT Oyj: YIT launched construction of 36 new YIT Homes in energy class A in Ranta-Tampella, Tampere

YIT Corporation Press Release March 11, 2026, at 8:15 a.m.

YIT has started the construction of a self-developed residential apartment building, Asunto Oy Tampereen Näsinsäde, in the Ranta-Tampella area of Tampere. The nine-storey apartment building, located approximately a ten-minute walk from Tampere city centre, will comprise 36 new YIT Homes. As part of the project, YIT will also construct a section of the block's shared parking facility located beneath the deck courtyard. The parking facility will include reservations for electric vehicle charging points. The value of the project is over EUR 17 million.

The apartments range in size from 30 to 82 square metres, offering homes from functional studios to spacious three-room apartments. Particular attention has been paid to functional layouts and practical storage solutions. Residents' everyday life is made easier by a variety of shared facilities, including a laundry room, drying room, residents' common space and a bicycle maintenance point.

Located close to Lake Näsijärvi and built on its own plot, Asunto Oy Tampereen Näsinsäde will be constructed in line with the A energy class requirements. The building will be equipped with a solar power system installed on the roof. The apartments will feature water-circulating underfloor heating as well as apartment-specific, centrally controlled efficient cooling.

"Ranta-Tampella offers a unique combination of lakeside living and vibrant urban life with services close at hand. The area also features a distinctive canal with pedestrian streets, and the majority of apartments have stunning canal and lake views. Every home has a spacious glazed balcony, accessed through a floor-to-ceiling sliding glass door. Large windows allow plenty of natural light to flood the apartments, making the homes bright and inviting," says Sami Viitanen, YIT's Regional Director in Pirkanmaa.

The YIT Homes in Asunto Oy Tampereen Näsinsäde are scheduled for completion in December 2026. YIT has been building residential apartment buildings in the Ranta-Tampella area since 2016.

