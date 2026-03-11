Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026
11.03.2026 07:00 Uhr
Sitowise Group Plc: Sitowise has signed an extension of its secured financing agreement

Sitowise Group Plc Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange 11 March 2026 at 8.00 a.m. (EET)

Sitowise Group Plc has signed a secured 89 million euros financing agreement with its two relationship banks. For refinancing the Group's existing indebtedness, the agreement includes 36 million euros term loan facility, 33 million euros acquisition loan facility and 20 million euros revolving credit facility.

The agreement has maturity until 12 June 2028. The term loan is amortized in semi-annual instalments of 0.5 million euros. The new financing arrangement, which replaces existing financing agreement of 90 million euros maturing on 12 June 2027, includes customary financial covenant measuring leverage ratio (the ratio of net debt to rolling 12 months EBITDA). The security arrangements for the financing will remain unchanged.

As in the previous financing arrangement, the loan margin is tied to Sitowise's financial leverage (net debt / rolling 12 months EBITDA).

The arrangers of the financing agreement are Danske Bank and OP Corporate Bank. Danske Bank acts as the Agent and Security Agent.

Sitowise Group Plc

Additional information:

Sanna Sormaala, CFO, Sitowise Group Plc, tel. +358 50 452 5498

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.sitowise.com

About Sitowise

Sitowise is a Nordic expert in the built environment and forestry with strong focus on digitality. We provide design and consulting knowhow to enable more sustainable environment and smarter urban development as well as smooth transportation. Sitowise offers services related to real estate and buildings, infrastructure, and digital solutions both in Finland and in Sweden. Global megatrends drive huge changes that require a re-evaluation of the smartness in the built environment - therefore we have set our vision to be Redefining Smartness in Cities. The Group's net sales were EUR 189 million in 2025 and the company employs approximately 1,900 experts. Sitowise Group Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki under the trading symbol SITOWS.


