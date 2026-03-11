Sitowise Group Plc: Sitowise has signed an extension of its secured financing agreement

Sitowise Group Plc Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange 11 March 2026 at 8.00 a.m. (EET)

Sitowise Group Plc has signed a secured 89 million euros financing agreement with its two relationship banks. For refinancing the Group's existing indebtedness, the agreement includes 36 million euros term loan facility, 33 million euros acquisition loan facility and 20 million euros revolving credit facility.

The agreement has maturity until 12 June 2028. The term loan is amortized in semi-annual instalments of 0.5 million euros. The new financing arrangement, which replaces existing financing agreement of 90 million euros maturing on 12 June 2027, includes customary financial covenant measuring leverage ratio (the ratio of net debt to rolling 12 months EBITDA). The security arrangements for the financing will remain unchanged.

As in the previous financing arrangement, the loan margin is tied to Sitowise's financial leverage (net debt / rolling 12 months EBITDA).

The arrangers of the financing agreement are Danske Bank and OP Corporate Bank. Danske Bank acts as the Agent and Security Agent.

