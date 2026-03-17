Sitowise Group Plc: Sitowise announces new mid-term strategic focus areas and financial targets

Sitowise Group Plc Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange 17 March 2026 at 8.30. a.m. EET

Sitowise Group Plc has updated its strategic focus areas to support a return to profitable growth and long-term value creation. The update includes a revised purpose and vision, new mid-term strategic focus areas, and updated financial targets for the mid-term.

Revised purpose and vision

Sitowise has revised its purpose to clearly articulate the company's role and relevance in a more volatile and complex operating environment. The purpose "Engineering the foundations of Nordic resilience" emphasizes Sitowise's core engineering and digital expertise and the impact the company creates by strengthening the resilience of societies, infrastructure, natural assets and critical systems.

The company's vision has been updated to be the #1 preferred technical consulting and digital partner. The vision underlines the ambition to build the company's long-term success on strong customer relationships, high-quality engineering and digital capabilities, and the ability to attract, develop, and retain top talent.

Mid-term strategic focus areas

Sitowise's strategy is built on four strategic focus areas that guide the company's priorities and execution. The mid-term strategic focus areas are:

Empower people The aim is to distinguish Sitowise as a leading employer through strong growth opportunities and a high-performance workplace culture.



Grow with customers The aim is to grow faster than the market by focusing on the selected segments.



Scale digital The aim is to increase digital product revenue by scaling digital capabilities and recurring business, while accelerating international growth.



Work smart The aim is to simplify how the company operates, improve project profitability, develop new business models and increase efficiency through automation and AI.



Mid-term financial targets

Sitowise also revised its financial targets to reflect the company's current financial position and operating environment. The updated financial targets are defined for mid-term and are the following:

Growth: Organic annual net sales growth (%) ahead of market growth

Organic annual net sales growth (%) ahead of market growth Profitability: Adjusted EBITA margin above 10%

Adjusted EBITA margin above 10% Leverage: Net debt / adjusted EBITDA (12 months rolling) multiple below 3x

The company's dividend policy remains unchanged. Sitowise aims to distribute 30-50% of net profit as dividends, taking into account acquisitions, financial position, cash flow, and future growth opportunities.

Timeline

Sitowise has not defined exact timeline for the mid-term strategy period. "Mid-term" refers roughly to next 24 to 36 months, depending also on changes in the market environment and the timing of the underlying construction market recovery.

In 2026, Sitowise's most important priorities are the turnaround of the Swedish business and the improvement of the Group's overall profitability, strengthening the company's competitiveness and market position, and leveraging the ongoing technological transformation. The goal is to accelerate growth in our strategic customer segments - industry, data centers, and energy - and to speed up the adoption of new technology in design and innovation.

Sitowise Group Plc

the Board of Directors

Further information:

Anna Wäck, CEO, Sitowise Group Plc, +358 40 670 8282

Sitowise Mediadesk, mediadesk@sitowise.com, +358 44 427 9434

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.sitowise.com

About Sitowise

Sitowise is a Nordic expert in technical consulting and digital solutions. Our mission is to engineer the foundation of Nordic resilience. We design infrastructure, buildings and cities that stand the test of time and change. We enhance society's operational reliability by developing critical infrastructure and ensure the sustainable use of the environment and natural resources.

We operate in three business areas - real estate and buildings, infrastructure, and digital solutions - in Finland and Sweden.

The Group's net sales in 2025 were EUR 189 million, and the company employs approximately 1,900 experts. Sitowise Group Plc is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange under the trading symbol SITOWS.