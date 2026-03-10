Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026
WKN: A2H8Z1 | ISIN: SE0005877560
11.03.26 | 10:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.03.2026 22:40 Uhr
Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB: Scandinavian Enviro Systems files for bankruptcy of subsidiary Tyre Recycling in Sweden AB

The Board of Directors of Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) ("Enviro" or the "Company") has today decided to file for bankruptcy for its wholly-owned subsidiary Tyre Recycling in Sweden AB with the District Court of Gothenburg. The decision is part of the ongoing company reorganization of Enviro and aims to strengthen the Company's liquidity and long-term profitability. Enviro's operations in Gothenburg will continue as normal in parallel with additional measures within the framework of the reorganization.

Enviro is currently undergoing a company reorganization and the decision to file for bankruptcy for the wholly-owned subsidiary Tyre Recycling in Sweden AB is a measure intended to strengthen Enviro's liquidity and profitability.

The subsidiary's recycling facility in Åsensbruk has played an important role in validating Enviro's technology and the products produced using this technology. This task is now considered completed and, as the operations at the facility have not been profitable, the Board has decided to file for bankruptcy for the subsidiary operating the facility.

The bankruptcy is expected to impact Enviro's results through an impairment of approximately SEK 84 million.

The bankruptcy petition has today been submitted to the District Court of Gothenburg.

The ongoing company reorganization only concerns the parent company, Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ).

For further information, please contact:
Fredrik Aaben, CEO Enviro, +46 (0) 729 70 78 91, fredrik.aaben@envirosystems.se

N.B. The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

Scandinavian Enviro Systems contributes to enhanced environmental and economic sustainability using a patented technology for the recovery of valuable raw materials from scrapped and end-of-life products, including tires. The production of new tires using carbon black recovered with Enviro's technology reduces carbon dioxide emissions by up to 93 percent compared to virgin carbon black. Enviro has its head office in Gothenburg. The largest owner is the French tire manufacturer Michelin. Enviro was founded in 2001 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with FNCA Sweden AB, +46 8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se, as its Certified Advisor. www.envirosystems.se

This information is information that Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-03-10 22:37 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
