Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 264396 | ISIN: CA8935781044 | Ticker-Symbol: 53L
Frankfurt
11.03.26 | 08:02
14,500 Euro
-0,68 % -0,100
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRANSCONTINENTAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRANSCONTINENTAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,50014,90012:19
14,60014,90011:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.03.2026 02:18 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Transcontinental Inc.: TC Transcontinental's Board of Directors authorizes a special distribution related to the sale of its packaging sector

MONTREAL, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) ("TC Transcontinental" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that, in connection with the closing of the sale of the Corporation's Packaging Sector to ProAmpac Holdings Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries, as previously announced on March 6, 2026, the Board of Directors of the Corporation has authorized a special cash distribution of $20.00 (the "Distribution") per Class A Subordinate Voting Share (the "Class A Shares") and Class B Share (the "Class B Shares"), to be effected by: (i) a reduction of stated capital of approximately $7.00 per Class A Share, and (ii) a cash dividend for the balance of the Distribution. The Distribution will be payable on Friday, March 20, 2026 (the "Payment Date"), to shareholders of record holding Class A Shares and Class B Shares as of March 18, 2026 (the "Record Date").

As the amount of the Distribution exceeds 25% of the Class A Share and Class B Share prices, the Toronto Stock Exchange requires that the Class A Shares and the Class B Shares trade on a "due bill" basis from the opening of trading on the Record Date until the close of trading on the Payment Date. During this period, sellers of Class A Shares and Class B Shares will transfer to purchasers both the Class A Shares and the Class B Shares and the entitlement to the Distribution.

For trading purposes, due bills will attach to the Class A Shares and the Class B Shares from the opening of business on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, being the Record Date, until the close of business on the Payment Date being Friday, March 20, 2026, so that the shares will carry the value of the Distribution until the Distribution has been paid. The Class A Shares and Class B Shares will commence trading on an "ex-distribution" basis on Monday, March 23, 2026, as of which date purchasers of the shares will no longer have an attaching entitlement to payment of the Distribution. The due bill redemption date will be Monday, March 23, 2026.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on the expectations of management and inherently subject to a certain number of risks and uncertainties, known and unknown. By their very nature, forward-looking statements are derived from both general and specific assumptions. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to the anticipated amount of the Distribution and the timing thereof, including the Record Date, Payment Date and ex-distribution date and the expected due bill trading period and redemption date.

The Corporation disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About TC Transcontinental

Founded 50 years ago and 4,000 employees strong, Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), known under the TC Transcontinental brand, is a Canadian retail marketing services company, Canada's largest printer, and the Canadian leader in French-language educational publishing. Driven by the vision of a more informed, educated and prosperous society, TC Transcontinental propels its clients' success across the retail, education, book and information industries. With agility, creativity and boldness, we design and deliver innovative, high-value products and services.

The Corporation's revenues from continuing operations were $1.1 billion for the fiscal year ended October 26, 2025. Until the sale of its Packaging Sector to ProAmpac, which was completed on March 6, 2026, the Corporation was also a North American leader in flexible packaging with approximately 3,600 employees, and revenues from the Corporation's discontinued operations were $1.6 billion for the fiscal year ended October 26, 2025. For more information, please visit www.tc.tc.

For information:

Media

Financial Community

Laurence Boucicault
Senior Advisor,
Corporate Communications
TC Transcontinental
(438) 226-0469
laurence.boucicault@tc.tc
www.tc.tc
Yan Lapointe
Senior Director,
Investor Relations & Treasury
TC Transcontinental
(514) 954-3574
yan.lapointe@tc.tc
www.tc.tc

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.