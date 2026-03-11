Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026
Transcontinental Inc. reports on voting results at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

MONTRÉAL, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders today. All of the candidates proposed as directors were elected and all other resolutions were approved by the applicable majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting by secret ballot as follows:

1.Ordinary resolution regarding the election of directors
ForAgainst
Number% of Votes CastNumber% of Votes Cast
Serge Boulanger
219,346,67499.65%
779,1360.35%
Jacynthe Côté
218,509,77199.27%
1,616,0390.73%
Nelson Gentiletti
218,829,77699.41%
1,296,2340.59%
Isabelle Marcoux
216,169,13498.20%
3,956,6751.80%
Nathalie Marcoux
207,703,01894.36%
12,422,9925.64%
Pierre Marcoux
216,101,45998.17%
4,024,5511.83%
Anna Martini
218,228,58699.14%
1,897,4240.86%
Mario Plourde
205,242,52593.24%
14,883,4846.76%
Jean Raymond
218,841,70499.42%
1,284,3060.58%
Annie Thabet
218,973,11599.48%
1,152,8950.52%
2.
Ordinary resolution appointing KPMG LLP as auditors and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration
For
 Withhold
Number
% of Votes Cast Number% of Votes Cast
217,516,935
98.77%
 2,701,1251.23%
3.
Advisory ordinary resolution on executive compensation
For
 Against
Withhold
Number
% of Votes Cast Number% of Votes CastNumber% of Votes Cast
217,748,635
98.92%
 2,331,9091.06%
45,4660.02%
4.
Special resolution approving amendments to the Articles of the Corporation to change the special rights and restrictions attached to the Class A Subordinate Voting Shares and Class B Shares with respect to the participation of the Class A Subordinate Voting Shares and the Class B Shares in returns of capital and dividends
For
 Against
Withhold
Number
% of Votes Cast Number% of Votes CastNumber% of Votes Cast
220,043,965
99.96%
 43,1620.02%
38,8830.02%


Class A Subordinate Voting Shares

For AgainstWithhold
Number% of Votes Cast
by Class		 Number% of Votes Cast
by Class		Number% of Votes Cast
by Class
42,985,02599.86% 25,3820.06%32,8830.08%


Class B Shares

For AgainstWithhold
Number% of Votes Cast
by Class		 Number% of Votes Cast
by Class		Number% of Votes Cast
by Class
177,058,94099.98%
 17,7800.01%
6,0000.01%
5.Special resolution approving a reduction in the stated capital of the Class A Subordinate Voting Shares to facilitate the distribution of a portion of the net proceeds received the Corporation from the sale of the Corporation's Packaging Sector as a return of capital on the Class A Subordinate Voting Shares, as determined by the Board of Directors at its sole discretion
For
 Against
Withhold
Number
% of Votes Cast Number% of Votes CastNumber% of Votes Cast
220,046,80099.96% 50,4000.02%28,8100.02%
6.
Ordinary resolution confirming the adoption of the amended and restated by-laws of the Corporation
For
 Against
Withhold
Number
% of Votes Cast Number% of Votes CastNumber% of Votes Cast
182,888,35083.08% 37,199,13716.90%38,5370.02%


About TC Transcontinental

Founded 50 years ago and 4,000 employees strong, Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), known under the TC Transcontinental brand, is a Canadian retail marketing services company, Canada's largest printer, and the Canadian leader in French-language educational publishing. Driven by the vision of a more informed, educated and prosperous society, TC Transcontinental propels its clients' success across the retail, education, book and information industries. With agility, creativity and boldness, we design and deliver innovative, high-value products and services.

The Corporation's revenues from continuing operations were $1.1 billion for the fiscal year ended October 26, 2025. Until the sale of its Packaging Sector to ProAmpac, which was completed on March 6, 2026, the Corporation was also a North American leader in flexible packaging with approximately 3,600 employees, and revenues from the Corporation's discontinued operations were $1.6 billion for the fiscal year ended October 26, 2025. For more information, please visit www.tc.tc.

For information:
Media
Laurence Boucicault
Senior Advisor, Corporate Communications
TC Transcontinental
Telephone: (438) 226-0469
laurence.boucicault@tc.tc

Financial Community
Yan Lapointe
Senior Director, Investor Relations and Treasury
TC Transcontinental
Telephone: (514) 954-3574
yan.lapointe@tc.tc

