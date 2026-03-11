|
DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION INFORMATION
TRANSCONTINENTAL INC.
The following dividend/distribution has been declared:
Company: Transcontinental Inc.
Issue: Class A Subordinate Voting Shares and Class B Shares
Record Date: March 18, 2026
Payable Date: March 20, 2026
Rate: The special cash distribution will consist of: (i) with respect to the Class A Subordinate Voting Shares, a return of capital of $7.00 per share and a dividend of $13.00 per share; and (ii) with respect to the Class B Shares, a dividend of $20.00 per share.
