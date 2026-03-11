DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION INFORMATION

TRANSCONTINENTAL INC.

(the "Corporation")

The following dividend/distribution has been declared:

Company: Transcontinental Inc.

Issue: Class A Subordinate Voting Shares and Class B Shares

Record Date: March 18, 2026

Payable Date: March 20, 2026

Rate: The special cash distribution will consist of: (i) with respect to the Class A Subordinate Voting Shares, a return of capital of $7.00 per share and a dividend of $13.00 per share; and (ii) with respect to the Class B Shares, a dividend of $20.00 per share.

For further information, please contact:



www.tc.tc

Powered by





https://www.tsxtrust.com