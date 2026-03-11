Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
WKN: A2PK2B | ISIN: NL0013332471 | Ticker-Symbol: OEMA
11.03.2026 07:36 Uhr
TomTom: Kapsch TrafficCom selects TomTom Traffic to enhance its global traffic management solutions

AMSTERDAM, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom (TOM2), the specialist in mapping and location technology, today announced that Kapsch TrafficCom (KTCG), a global leader in traffic management and tolling solutions, has selected TomTom Traffic to power the next generation of its intelligent mobility offerings. By integrating TomTom's advanced traffic data and services, Kapsch TrafficCom will expand and strengthen its end-to-end portfolio, enabling public authorities and road operators worldwide to make more accurate, data-driven decisions.

Kapsch TrafficCom selects TomTom Traffic to enhance its global traffic management solutions

Through the partnership, Kapsch TrafficCom will integrate TomTom's Floating Car Data (FCD) and traffic services directly into its EcoTrafiX Platform, an end-to-end traffic management system trusted by cities and road authorities worldwide. This integration provides users with immediate access to rich, real-time insights, including traffic flow, incidents, congestion patterns, travel times, and multimodal movement. This seamless integration eliminates the need for project-by-project customization or additional hardware, reducing deployment complexity and accelerating time to value.

The partnership significantly broadens Kapsch TrafficCom's portfolio, enhancing its ability to deliver more powerful, data-driven mobility solutions. With richer insights and more precise traffic information built in, Kapsch TrafficCom can help its customers achieve smarter, safer, and more efficient mobility across their road networks.

"We are delighted about this partnership with TomTom, a leading traffic data provider," said Samuel Kapsch, Chief Operating Officer, Kapsch TrafficCom. "Data is making a real difference in combatting congestion, because it allows cities to better understand the impact of their actions on their mobility ecosystem. With this partnership, we are giving them real-time insights into their streets so they can ensure that mobility is accessible to everyone."

"Cities and road operators increasingly need immediate, data-rich insights to keep people and goods moving safely and efficiently," said Mike Schoofs, Chief Revenue Officer, TomTom. "We're excited to partner with Kapsch TrafficCom and power their solutions with our industry-leading traffic data. By combining our traffic intelligence with Kapsch TrafficCom's platform, we enable cities and road authorities to make faster, smarter, and more sustainable decisions."

At Intertraffic 2026, Kapsch TrafficCom will present the enhanced EcoTrafiX Platform capabilities, including TomTom-powered live traffic and analytics services. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience live demonstrations and learn more about how the partnership enables smarter, data-driven mobility management.

About TomTom:

Billions of data points. Millions of sources. Thousands of communities.

We are the mapmaker bringing it all together to build the world's smartest map. We provide location data and technology to drivers, carmakers, businesses and developers. Our application-ready maps, routing, real-time traffic, APIs and SDKs empower the dreamers and doers to move our world forward.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with 3,300 employees around the globe, TomTom has been shaping the future of mobility for over 30 years.

www.tomtom.com

About Kapsch TrafficCom:

Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility with successful projects in more than 50 countries. Innovative solutions in the areas of tolling and traffic management contribute to a healthy world without congestion.

With one-stop-shop-solutions, the company covers the entire value chain of customers, from components to design and implementation to the operation of systems.

Kapsch TrafficCom, headquartered in Vienna, has subsidiaries and branches in more than 25 countries and is listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: KTCG). In its 2024/25 financial year, more than 3,000 employees generated revenues of EUR 530 million.

For further information:

Media Relations

mediarelations@tomtom.com

Investor Relations

ir@tomtom.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c2b90cdd-89e2-4384-ac0a-70d4595afda3


